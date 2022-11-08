How AI in weather prediction can aid human intelligence

As more and more industry use cases for AI and machine learning come to fruition, weather and climate experts are utilizing these technologies to assist, but not replace, human intelligence.

Increasingly, AI models are improving weather, climate and disaster predictions. AI and machine learning models have predictive qualities not inhibited by human errors. Also, new workflows use better weather models to improve business outcomes, operations and responses to weather events.

These models are being used alongside or as alternatives to large physics-based weather and climate models and offer some compelling advantages, according to James Bednar, director of custom services at data science company Anaconda. Traditional physics approaches require enormous computing power and take a long time to run while AI and machine learning (ML) models can learn and map directly from observed data to predict future outcomes without simulating the underlying physical process.

"Such direct mapping can be much faster to calculate and, in principle, could account for physical processes that are not yet known or that are computationally prohibitive to simulate directly," Bednar said.

While traditional physics-based models still outperform AI models in practice, they operate at a tremendous computational cost that AI models can mitigate when used correctly. Currently, these AI models are applied to a variety of use cases to assist experts.

AI in climate and weather prediction use cases Improving climate resilience. Farmers in India use an AI-powered weather advisory system from Cropin to optimize farming practices for seed, crop, nutrient and soil management. The company has digitized over 30,000 farm plots covering 77 crop varieties and increased farm revenue by 37%, according to Cropin founder and CEO Krishna Kumar. Wind energy forecasting. Wind projects tend to be located distant from weather infrastructure. Classic numerical weather prediction models typically do not resolve this terrain very well, resulting in erroneous weather output predictions. ML techniques combine onsite meteorological observation data, historical data and data about turbine operations to keep the models from both overpredicting and underpredicting. Generation demand. Temperature forecasts are one of the primary inputs that utility companies rely on when planning for energy demand. However, decision-making can be imperfect due to sources of error in prediction models. New ML approaches can learn to infer information that's not resolved by the numerical models to correct for these errors, according to Scott Mackaro, head of insights and innovation for weather forecasting platform Vaisala Xweather. Predicting power outages. AI vendors can train AI algorithms on satellite and weather data to predict the impact of storms and mitigate outages. Satellite AI can also help utility companies understand weather paths and the severity of incoming storms to minimize damage, plan a response, restore safety to communities and communicate accurately with response teams and local authorities.