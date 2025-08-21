U.S. could feel effects of EU AI Act as companies comply

Though America's AI Action Plan moves away from regulations viewed as burdensome to AI innovation, the European Union isn't slowing down enforcement of its AI Act. As a result, the U.S. could still feel the effects of AI regulation.

Multiple AI model developers, including OpenAI, Microsoft, Cohere, Amazon, Google, Anthropic and Mistral AI, signed the recently released General-Purpose AI Code of Practice (GPAI). By signing the GPAI, AI model developers are demonstrating their compliance with the EU AI Act. The GPAI aims to reduce companies' administrative burdens and provide more legal certainty for compliance.

"The AI Act puts a lot of constraints or requirements on companies," said Mia Hoffman, a research fellow at Georgetown University's Center for Security and Emerging Technology. "For instance, to implement model evaluations or to do a risk assessment for general-purpose AI. But there is very little detail as to what that actually means in practice." Hoffman said the GPAI helps model providers know what is expected of them under the EU AI Act.

As companies comply with the EU AI Act to preserve business operations in the European market, Hoffman said the protections offered through the EU regulations will also apply to consumers in the U.S. because it's likely the same models will be released in both markets.

AI developers could create different versions of their AI systems for different markets. However, Hoffman said this option is unlikely due to the high costs associated with training the largest and most advanced models, like OpenAI's GPT-5 and xAI's Grok 4.

"As much as they might try to approach this deregulatory agenda in the U.S., it does not prevent U.S. AI companies from having to comply with the European Union's rules," she said.