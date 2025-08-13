GPT-5 explained: Everything you need to know

OpenAI is one of the pioneers of the modern generative AI (GenAI) era, led largely by ChatGPT, which is powered by its GPT family of large language models (LLMs).

On Aug. 7, 2025, OpenAI announced the release of its GPT-5 model as its new flagship model. GPT-5 is the successor of the GPT-4 series of models, which first debuted in March 2023 and includes GPT-4o, which was released in May 2024 and GPT-4.5, which was released in February 2025.

While GPT-5 is part of the GPT family of models, it also incorporates advanced reasoning capabilities that were previously only present in OpenAI's o-series of models, including o1,o3 and o4. The model competes directly against rival GenAI LLMs, including Anthropic Claude 4, Google Gemini 2.5 Pro and xAI's Grok 4.

What is GPT-5? GPT-5 is a generative pre-trained transformer (GPT) model, succeeding GPT-4 and its variants, including GPT-4o. GPT-5 is also a multimodal LLM that can analyze text, image and audio information. The model underwent extensive training on diverse datasets to achieve its advanced capabilities. In contrast to its predecessor models, GPT-5 also directly integrates reasoning capabilities that enable the model to spend more time considering and evaluating a user prompt's response. OpenAI has positioned GPT-5 as a unified platform that provides three execution modes: a fast general-purpose model for routine tasks, GPT-5 Thinking for complex multi-step reasoning and GPT-5 Pro for the most demanding analytical work. The GPT-5 models will automatically route user queries between the different computational approaches to get the best result. GPT-5 is available in three sizes: GPT-5. This is the full model version and offers the highest level of performance.

This is the full model version and offers the highest level of performance. GPT-5-mini. As the mid-tier model, the aim is to balance capabilities and cost.

As the mid-tier model, the aim is to balance capabilities and cost. GPT-5-nano. This is the smallest, fastest and most cost-efficient model with limited reasoning capabilities compared to the larger variants.

The importance of GPT-5 GPT-5 is particularly important because it represents OpenAI's leading edge of development toward artificial general intelligence (AGI). It will also become the default LLM used in ChatGPT, one of the most widely used AI tools. Many organizations, including Microsoft with its Microsoft Copilot technologies, rely on OpenAI and will be using GPT-5 as the new core model to power their technologies.

Key features of GPT-5 GPT-5 has all the same core capabilities as its GPT-4 predecessor. It can analyze text, images and audio, summarize content and generate new text content. Going beyond what its predecessor models could do, GPT-5 provides a few key features, including the following: Integrated reasoning. GPT-5 directly integrates deeper reasoning capabilities that were previously only in its o-series of models. This reasoning can help solve multi-step and complex challenges with greater accuracy and nuance.

GPT-5 directly integrates deeper reasoning capabilities that were previously only in its o-series of models. This reasoning can help solve multi-step and complex challenges with greater accuracy and nuance. Reasoning routing. Not all queries require the most advanced, resource-intensive reasoning. That's where GPT-5's unified reasoning architecture helps provide a utomatic routing between fast processing and deep reasoning modes that learn from user preferences and performance metrics.

Not all queries require the most advanced, resource-intensive reasoning. That's where GPT-5's unified reasoning architecture helps provide utomatic routing between fast processing and deep reasoning modes that learn from user preferences and performance metrics. Improved accuracy. OpenAI has focused on reducing the number of hallucinations and factual errors. The model also provides more consistent performance on complex queries.

OpenAI has focused on reducing the number of hallucinations and factual errors. The model also provides more consistent performance on complex queries. Coding. Prior GPT models did have coding capabilities, but with GPT-5, it has been significantly improved. In particular, the model now has enhanced frontend development capabilities that can enable users to build better-looking user interfaces and designs.

Prior GPT models did have coding capabilities, but with GPT-5, it has been significantly improved. In particular, the model now has enhanced frontend development capabilities that can enable users to build better-looking user interfaces and designs. Enhanced writing. GPT-5 improves on the prior model with better style and depth of writing. The model aims to provide more control over the tone of content, which can help users write more professional content.

GPT-5 improves on the prior model with better style and depth of writing. The model aims to provide more control over the tone of content, which can help users write more professional content. Multimodal processing . Integrated text, image and voice understanding are now available through a single interface, with video frame analysis capabilities and enhanced visual reasoning.

Integrated text, image and voice understanding are now available through a single interface, with video frame analysis capabilities and enhanced visual reasoning. Advanced safety. The model now implements a "Safe Completions" approach, providing helpful responses within safety boundaries rather than hard refusals to user prompts. When refusing requests, the model now clearly explains its reasoning and offers safe alternatives.

How to use GPT-5 Much like its predecessor models, GPT-5 is accessible through multiple approaches. Primary access methods include: ChatGPT GPT-5 will be available to all ChatGPT users across the various usage tiers. ChatGPT Free tier . Provides ten GPT-5 messages every five hours before switching to GPT-5-mini.

. Provides ten GPT-5 messages every five hours before switching to GPT-5-mini. ChatGPT Plus . Offers higher usage limits with manual model selection options, including access to both GPT-5 standard and GPT-5 thinking modes for complex reasoning tasks.

. Offers higher usage limits with manual model selection options, including access to both GPT-5 standard and GPT-5 thinking modes for complex reasoning tasks. ChatGPT Pro . Has unlimited GPT-5 access, including GPT-5 pro with extended reasoning capabilities, plus integrated Gmail and Google Calendar functionality.

. Has unlimited GPT-5 access, including GPT-5 pro with extended reasoning capabilities, plus integrated Gmail and Google Calendar functionality. ChatGPT team, enterprise and education plans. Access to GPT-5 includes organizational deployment features, advanced security controls and custom integration options for institutional users. API access Like all its predecessor models, GPT-5 is available on the OpenAI API platform. The platform provides direct programmatic access to all GPT-5 variants, including GPT-5, GPT-5-mini and GPT-5-nano. Microsoft integration OpenAI has a longstanding partnership with Microsoft for its models. GPT-5 is available through Microsoft 365 Copilot, GitHub Copilot and Azure AI Foundry. Developer tools and applications The model is also integrated into popular coding environments, including Visual Studio Code and Cursor.

GPT-4 vs GPT-5 GPT-5 is the direct successor to OpenAI's GPT-4 model lineup. The following chart outlines the key differences between the model families. Category GPT-4 GPT-4o GPT-5 Release Date March 14, 2023 May 13, 2024 August 7, 2025 Knowledge Cutoff April 2023 October 2023 September 2024 Model variants GPT-4, GPT-4 Turbo GPT-4o, GPT-4o mini GPT-5, GPT-5-mini, GPT-nano Reasoning Capabilities Standard language reasoning Enhanced reasoning Built-in adaptive reasoning with effort control Multimodal Support Text + basic image understanding Native text, image and audio processing Advanced multimodal: text, images, video, scientific figures, spatial reasoning Context Length 8K (standard) 128K (Turbo) 128K tokens 400K total tokens (272K input + 128K reasoning/output)