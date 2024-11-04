A state-by-state guide to AI laws in the U.S.

U.S. states are advancing laws governing artificial intelligence use, given the lack of federal guidance. In doing so, states are creating a regulatory patchwork that could make compliance complex for businesses.

AI bills have been introduced in Congress, but no comprehensive AI regulations have passed. That leaves the other branches of government to address the growing issue, including the White House and judicial system. Federal agencies have spent the last year enacting President Joe Biden's executive order on AI by developing safety standards for federal AI use. Meanwhile, some AI developers are facing copyright lawsuits, while others are reaching agreements with entities such as news organizations to train AI models on their content.

On the global stage, the European Union this year implemented its AI Act. The law regulates AI by categorizing systems into levels of risk and setting requirements for the different categories. The law will be enforced by EU member states.

TechTarget Editorial will be tracking comprehensive AI laws, or laws specifically targeting AI, as they're enacted in U.S. states, at the federal level and globally.

Northeast U.S. New Hampshire HB 1688: Prohibits state agencies from using AI to surveil or manipulate members of the public.

Effective date: July 1, 2024.

Southeast U.S. Tennessee HB 2091 Ensuring Likeness, Voice and Image Security (ELVIS) Act: Targets AI-generated deepfakes by updating Tennessee's Protection of Personal Rights Law to prohibit individuals from using AI to mimic a person's voice without permission.

Effective date: July 1, 2024.

Midwest U.S. Illinois HB 3773: Amends the Illinois Human Rights Act to regulate the use of AI by employers. It prohibits employers from using AI that could potentially subject employees to unlawful discrimination based on what the Illinois Human Rights Act defines as protected classes. It also stops employers from using zip codes in the recruitment and hiring process.

Effective date: Jan. 1, 2026.

Southwest U.S. Utah S.B. 149 Artificial Intelligence Policy Act: Creates liability for AI use not properly disclosed that ultimately violates consumer protection laws. It requires users in regulated occupations, such as healthcare, to disclose when consumers are interacting with generative AI. It also establishes the Office of Artificial Intelligence Policy and a regulatory AI analysis program.

Effective date: May 1, 2024.

West U.S. California SB-942 California AI Transparency Act: Requires companies developing generative AI systems to provide AI detection tools free of charge and enables users to identify and mark that content has been AI-generated. It also allows developers to revoke third-party licenses should those users modify the generative AI system to no longer include the AI disclosures. The bill would implement penalties of $5,000 per violation.

Effective date: Jan. 1, 2026. AB 2013: Requires large AI system developers to publicly disclose a high-level summary of the data used to train generative AI.

Effective date: Jan. 1, 2026. Colorado SB24-205: Requires developers of high-risk AI systems to use what it describes as "reasonable care" to protect consumers from algorithmic discrimination. Some of the law's requirements include disclosing information about the system to deployers and making publicly available statements summarizing the high-risk systems.

Effective date: Feb. 1, 2026.

Around the world China AI regulations: China became one of the first countries to regulate AI. It has implemented regulations that require businesses to be transparent about their AI algorithm use and provide explainable algorithms. It also prohibits algorithms from offering different prices to different users based on data collected and assessed by the AI algorithm.

Effective date: March 1, 2022.

March 1, 2022. EU Artificial Intelligence Act: Categorizes AI systems based on four levels of risk. It prohibits the use of systems in the unacceptable risk category, which includes AI uses such as social scoring systems or compiling facial recognition databases through untargeted internet scraping. High-risk systems, such as those that make decisions affecting individuals -- for example, credit, housing and employment decisions -- face the most oversight. Limited-risk AI systems, such as chatbots, face lighter transparency requirements. Lastly, minimal risk systems, which include AI-enabled video games, are unregulated. The law's requirements will be applied in a phased approach and will apply to businesses gradually over time.

Effective date: Aug. 1, 2024.

AI regulatory trends Transparency. In both enacted and proposed AI laws, policymakers want AI developers and deployers to make it clear when a user is interacting with AI, whether that's through technology like chatbots or even AI-generated content.