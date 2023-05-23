States act while Congress stalls on AI regulations



Listen to this article. This audio was generated by AI.

While setting guardrails around artificial intelligence is something Congress continues to grapple with, states are crafting standards and rules for businesses using the rapidly evolving technology.

Multiple states, including California, Illinois, Texas and Colorado, have introduced or passed laws focused on protecting consumers from harms caused by AI. Though businesses, insurance companies and government agencies have used AI for years in hiring, lending and housing decisions, concerns about the technology making biased and discriminatory decisions are rampant.

Indeed, research has shown that algorithms and automated decision-making tools can result in discriminatory decisions. A 2020 study published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine showed that an AI algorithm decreased transplant referral opportunities for Black patients. Another report from ProPublica in 2016 revealed that AI software used to conduct risk assessments on criminal offenders in Broward County, Fla., was more likely to falsely identify Black defendants as likely to commit future crimes.

Congress has yet to advance any legislation to regulate AI and is now grappling with new challenges with the technology brought about by the rise in popularity of OpenAI's ChatGPT. Policymakers have held several hearings this year to better understand the risks of such technology, which range from copyright infringement to the spread of AI-generated misinformation.

In a similar pattern to how states are acting on data privacy without the overarching guidance of a federal data privacy law, states are addressing concerns around AI with their own rules as Congress stalls.

States take action Colorado is honing rules for predictive algorithms used by insurance companies that could pave the way for future regulations of AI use in other industries. The Colorado General Assembly passed a bill in 2021 restricting insurers' use of external consumer data such as educational background, credit scores, and social media and online purchasing habits, as well as algorithms and predictive models that use such data and unfairly discriminate based on race, religion, sex and other factors. The Colorado Division of Insurance is tasked with adopting rules for specific types of insurance and in February released the first installment of draft regulations for life insurance companies. The draft rules specify governance and risk management framework requirements for predictive models used by the insurance agencies. [Colorado is] really looked to as a bellwether for regulation on this issue nationwide. Not just in insurance, but with other sectors as well. Mary Jane Wilson-BilikPartner, Eversheds Sutherland The state allowed public comment on the draft rules, and now companies are waiting on the final proposal, said Mary Jane Wilson-Bilik, a partner at law firm Eversheds Sutherland. The state also plans to release a separate draft of rules later this year targeting bias testing in AI systems, which Wilson-Bilik said will be significant. How to test AI systems for bias and discrimination is something regulators beyond Colorado are struggling to figure out -- even regulators in the European Union are fighting to set standards in the AI Act. "They are really looked to as a bellwether for regulation on this issue nationwide," she said of Colorado. "Not just in insurance, but with other sectors as well." Meanwhile, California State Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan introduced a bill earlier this year to regulate automated decision-making tools. The bill would require anyone using automated decision-making tools to notify individuals about their use and would prohibit tools causing algorithmic discrimination. Similarly, councilmembers in Washington, D.C., introduced a bill requiring companies to assess any AI algorithms in use for signs of bias.