Best mobile antivirus software for the enterprise

To fully protect against the threats that target mobile endpoints, organizations need an antivirus tool that's tailored to mobile OSes.

Antivirus software is a standard feature on most desktop PCs. For example, Microsoft includes its Defender Antivirus by default for Windows 10 and 11 clients. This provides features such as automatic updates, real-time malware scanning and network protection. Defender alone isn't enough for enterprise devices, however. Organizations need more advanced features, including regulatory compliance reporting, centralized management and scalability.

Mobile devices further complicate the search for an enterprise-grade antivirus product. These endpoints are also a target of ransomware, data leakage and other threats. To keep corporate data safe across users and devices, IT must find antivirus software that addresses mobile needs.

How does mobile antivirus compare to desktop antivirus? There are some significant differences between mobile and desktop antivirus software. This is mostly due to differences in OS architecture, security models and app permission levels. In many respects, mobile antivirus has limited capabilities compared to desktop antivirus. While desktop antivirus can obtain deep system access in the OS with root privileges, system access is limited for Android and unavailable for iOS. Similarly, iOS doesn't enable any real-time scanning for antivirus software, and Android only allows real-time scanning of apps and files. Desktop antivirus, on the other hand, can scan memory, files and processes. Both desktop and mobile antivirus software offer anti-theft tools and Wi-Fi security scanning, although specific features vary by product. Desktop systems also have slightly more comprehensive browser protection and malware detection capabilities. Antivirus software is necessary even if an organization uses MDM and unified endpoint management (UEM) tools. While these tools secure, monitor, manage and support enterprise endpoints, they don't contain all the features of antivirus products. MDM, for instance, usually doesn't offer malware scanning, real-time protection or web protection, while antivirus software does. Conversely, antivirus software might not support device configuration, app management and compliance enforcement, which most MDM tools do include.

Antivirus capabilities for iPhone vs. Android While iPhones and Android phones both include built-in security features, they have fundamentally different security models. Because of this, the two OSes require different approaches to third-party antivirus software. Integrating antivirus with iPhone security Apple has a closed ecosystem, so the company tightly controls iPhone hardware and software. As a result, there is no dedicated antivirus feature, with Apple relying on architectural security. Apple develops iOS and all the devices it can run on. With full visibility over all its device models, the company is able to quickly send out updates and patch vulnerabilities. Additionally, all apps must meet strict requirements before they become available in the App Store. This blocks users from downloading malware. Traditional antivirus software isn't available for iOS since Apple won't give third-party apps the low-level access necessary for scanning. However, it's possible to instead use MDM software and security apps that protect against phishing and provide data breach alerts, VPN services and parental controls. Integrating antivirus with Android security Android has some of the same native security features as iOS, but it's open source. Android's various OEMs can make custom modifications and control updates. It's also easier to sideload third-party apps on Android. While the introduction of Google Play Protect has made it easier to stop the spread of malicious apps on the platform, threats persist. This means Android phones are more susceptible to attacks and benefit from third-party antivirus software more than iPhones do. Plus, Android can grant antivirus apps the moderate level of access they require to scan for threats.