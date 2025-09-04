How to prevent and remove mobile spyware

Malware can come in many forms, and mobile spyware is one that represents an alarming threat to enterprise and end-user data privacy.

Spyware is software that is installed on a device without the user's knowledge and collects their data. This malware can infect any computing device, but it's become increasingly common on mobile endpoints.

On a smartphone, it can track the user's location, view call logs and text messages, and even access the device's camera and microphone. As such, mobile spyware can be a tool for cyberstalking. In other settings, hackers might use mobile spyware to steal credit card numbers, passwords and other sensitive information.

To keep corporate and personal data safe, users and IT teams should know how to prevent and remove spyware on mobile devices.

How can spyware infect a mobile phone? Bad actors can install spyware on a mobile device through malicious apps, links and file attachments. For example, a user might receive a phishing text message that leads them to visit a fake website. The website then exploits a browser vulnerability to execute malicious code and install spyware on the device. This all happens without the user's knowledge, and the spyware then runs automatically, tracking their browser activity. Alternatively, a user might download an application such as a photo editor or mobile game from a third-party app store. Without security vetting, the user doesn't realize it's a malicious app that contains spyware. Then, the app runs in the background of the device and logs keystrokes and location data. In some cases, an app might simply request excessive permissions to gain access to the user's contacts, keyboard, media files and other sensitive data. Mobile spyware is a type of malicious software that infects mobile endpoints and spies on the user's device activity.

How to prevent mobile spyware Any mobile endpoint can be a target of spyware. In terms of Android vs. iOS security, iPhones might be slightly safer, as it's generally easier to sideload apps on Android devices. However, in all other respects, iPhones and Android phones are equally susceptible to spyware. The key to mobile spyware prevention is avoiding phishing attempts and malicious apps. IT can use security awareness training and MDM tools to ensure that users do this. Additionally, mobile threat defense (MTD) tools can help detect spyware attacks and the vulnerabilities they might try to exploit. End-user mobile security training Users can avoid many spyware threats by practicing good cybersecurity hygiene. To make sure users can identify threats and know how to respond to them, IT teams should provide mobile security awareness training. Education on the following topics can help prevent mobile spyware: Why downloading applications from third-party app stores is dangerous.

Signs that an app might contain malware.

How to analyze the permissions an app has or requests and deny access to sensitive data.

How to spot and properly handle SMS phishing attempts.

Risks related to public Wi-Fi use and best practices for network security. MDM tools Beyond end-user training, IT can prevent mobile spyware through tools such as MDM. With MDM, IT has more control over enterprise data on end-user devices. This is especially helpful for securing BYOD mobile phones. MDM tools enable admins to enforce policies to keep software up to date, block app sideloading and separate personal and corporate data. Other MDM capabilities include compliance monitoring, password enforcement and application allowlisting and blocklisting. These security features help ensure that users follow some of the best practices that keep spyware off their phones. MTD tools For specialized threat protection, organizations can integrate MTD tools with their MDM platforms. MTD tools detect and block attacks targeting mobile endpoints and OSes. Features include real-time threat detection, app analysis and continuous monitoring for signs of malware. Because MTD addresses threats at the device, application and network level, it can help protect against sophisticated spyware attacks.

Signs that mobile spyware is present on a device Spyware can hide on a user's smartphone without an app icon or other clear notification that it's present. However, there are some signs users can look out for as evidence of a mobile spyware infection. If a mobile phone exhibits the following behaviors, spyware might be installed on the device: App crashes, overheating, slowdowns and other performance issues.

Excessive drain on battery, storage space or cellular data.

Unfamiliar apps or settings.

Strange background noise during phone calls.

Aggressive pop-ups or ads. These pop-ups might contain suspicious security warnings or appear when the phone's browser isn't open.

Apps requesting unnecessary permissions such as camera and message access.

Unexpected system behaviors such as messages the user doesn't remember in their call or text message history. Other types of malware can also cause many of these issues. To account for all possibilities, IT administrators should take a multi-layered approach, addressing any malware infection that might be to blame.