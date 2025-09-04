Getty Images/iStockphoto
How to prevent and remove mobile spyware
Mobile devices can store a lot of data, from sensitive user information to work apps and files. Mobile spyware gives bad actors access to this data and brings major security risks.
Malware can come in many forms, and mobile spyware is one that represents an alarming threat to enterprise and end-user data privacy.
Spyware is software that is installed on a device without the user's knowledge and collects their data. This malware can infect any computing device, but it's become increasingly common on mobile endpoints.
On a smartphone, it can track the user's location, view call logs and text messages, and even access the device's camera and microphone. As such, mobile spyware can be a tool for cyberstalking. In other settings, hackers might use mobile spyware to steal credit card numbers, passwords and other sensitive information.
To keep corporate and personal data safe, users and IT teams should know how to prevent and remove spyware on mobile devices.
How can spyware infect a mobile phone?
Bad actors can install spyware on a mobile device through malicious apps, links and file attachments. For example, a user might receive a phishing text message that leads them to visit a fake website. The website then exploits a browser vulnerability to execute malicious code and install spyware on the device. This all happens without the user's knowledge, and the spyware then runs automatically, tracking their browser activity.
Alternatively, a user might download an application such as a photo editor or mobile game from a third-party app store. Without security vetting, the user doesn't realize it's a malicious app that contains spyware. Then, the app runs in the background of the device and logs keystrokes and location data.
In some cases, an app might simply request excessive permissions to gain access to the user's contacts, keyboard, media files and other sensitive data.
How to prevent mobile spyware
Any mobile endpoint can be a target of spyware. In terms of Android vs. iOS security, iPhones might be slightly safer, as it's generally easier to sideload apps on Android devices. However, in all other respects, iPhones and Android phones are equally susceptible to spyware.
The key to mobile spyware prevention is avoiding phishing attempts and malicious apps. IT can use security awareness training and MDM tools to ensure that users do this. Additionally, mobile threat defense (MTD) tools can help detect spyware attacks and the vulnerabilities they might try to exploit.
End-user mobile security training
Users can avoid many spyware threats by practicing good cybersecurity hygiene. To make sure users can identify threats and know how to respond to them, IT teams should provide mobile security awareness training.
Education on the following topics can help prevent mobile spyware:
- Why downloading applications from third-party app stores is dangerous.
- Signs that an app might contain malware.
- How to analyze the permissions an app has or requests and deny access to sensitive data.
- How to spot and properly handle SMS phishing attempts.
- Risks related to public Wi-Fi use and best practices for network security.
MDM tools
Beyond end-user training, IT can prevent mobile spyware through tools such as MDM. With MDM, IT has more control over enterprise data on end-user devices. This is especially helpful for securing BYOD mobile phones.
MDM tools enable admins to enforce policies to keep software up to date, block app sideloading and separate personal and corporate data. Other MDM capabilities include compliance monitoring, password enforcement and application allowlisting and blocklisting. These security features help ensure that users follow some of the best practices that keep spyware off their phones.
MTD tools
For specialized threat protection, organizations can integrate MTD tools with their MDM platforms. MTD tools detect and block attacks targeting mobile endpoints and OSes. Features include real-time threat detection, app analysis and continuous monitoring for signs of malware. Because MTD addresses threats at the device, application and network level, it can help protect against sophisticated spyware attacks.
Signs that mobile spyware is present on a device
Spyware can hide on a user's smartphone without an app icon or other clear notification that it's present. However, there are some signs users can look out for as evidence of a mobile spyware infection.
If a mobile phone exhibits the following behaviors, spyware might be installed on the device:
- App crashes, overheating, slowdowns and other performance issues.
- Excessive drain on battery, storage space or cellular data.
- Unfamiliar apps or settings.
- Strange background noise during phone calls.
- Aggressive pop-ups or ads. These pop-ups might contain suspicious security warnings or appear when the phone's browser isn't open.
- Apps requesting unnecessary permissions such as camera and message access.
- Unexpected system behaviors such as messages the user doesn't remember in their call or text message history.
Other types of malware can also cause many of these issues. To account for all possibilities, IT administrators should take a multi-layered approach, addressing any malware infection that might be to blame.
5 steps to remove spyware from a mobile device
If a user notices signs of a mobile spyware infection, it's important to determine whether spyware is the real cause and remove the threat. Users and IT can find and remove mobile spyware from a device through a few methods.
1. Use MDM and MTD to scan for and remove spyware
Ideally, MDM and MTD should find spyware on an enterprise smartphone before it can track user activity and affect device performance. IT should use these tools to prevent spyware, but if an attack is able to slide past the defenses, they can still help with diagnosis and removal.
When signs of mobile spyware appear, use MTD or antivirus tools to scan for an infection. If the scan shows that spyware is present, the tool can remove the malicious software, either automatically or with approval from an admin.
2. Find and remove suspicious apps
If MDM and MTD don't solve the issue, IT and users can manually detect mobile spyware. First, users should look through all the installed apps on their phone to find any unfamiliar or suspicious apps. Mobile spyware apps often hide in the background, without a shortcut icon on the device's homepage.
To see a full list of installed apps on an iPhone, open Settings on the device and select Apps. From there, all the apps on the phone should be listed in alphabetical order. At the bottom of the page, there should also be a Hidden Apps tab. Open this tab to check for any hidden apps on the device. If the user finds any suspicious apps, they should uninstall them.
On Android phones, it can be helpful to restart the device in safe mode. This setting restricts some third-party software from running. If performance issues clear up when the device is in safe mode, the user can confirm that malware is the most likely source of the problem. Then, they should delete any suspicious apps. The steps to view all installed apps on an Android phone vary depending on the device model and OS version. In any case, the information should be available in the Settings app.
Users should also look further into the apps listed in their phone settings to check what permissions are enabled for them. If any apps have access to data or functions that aren't relevant to their intended purpose, toggle those permissions off.
3. Find and remove suspicious files or profiles
Spyware can lurk on a mobile device in the form of a malicious file or configuration profile.
On iPhones, users should navigate to Settings > General and select Profiles & Device Management or VPN & Device Management. If the user sees a configuration profile they don't recognize, they should delete it.
On Android devices, users can check their downloads folder for possible spyware files. Open the Files app and select Downloads. Look through the list of downloads to find unfamiliar files. Uninstall any suspicious files, as long as further research confirms that they're not important system files.
4. Perform a software update
Updating a mobile device's OS can remediate existing infections and security vulnerabilities.
On iPhones, users can go to Settings > General > Software Update to install the latest version of iOS. On Android devices, users can go to Settings > System > Software update and follow the steps that appear on the screen.
5. Perform a factory reset
If no other spyware removal methods work, a factory reset might be necessary. Also known as a full wipe or hard reset, this action restores the device to its factory settings, removing any malware in the process.
Since it completely wipes the device, user data and settings aren't present after the reset either. As a result, it's important to have a data backup available so the user can access the files and customizations they need once the device is up and running again.
IT can perform a factory reset remotely through MDM.
To perform a factory reset on an iPhone, go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Erase All Content and Settings > Continue. The user might need to enter a password to start the reset.
The instructions to perform a factory reset on an Android phone vary based on the device model. On Samsung devices, users can go to Settings > General management > Reset > Factory data reset > Reset. On other Android devices, users should open the Settings app and search for "Reset." From there, navigate to find options to erase all data.
Katie Fenton is site editor for Informa TechTarget's SearchMobileComputing and SearchVirtualDesktop sites.