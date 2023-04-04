How to protect mobile devices from malware in the enterprise

Malware is a major cybersecurity concern for organizations, and the threat is present on desktop computers and mobile devices alike.

The increasing prevalence of mobile devices in the enterprise has changed how organizations approach security. Mobile malware is one of many cybersecurity threats that have persisted in recent years, making it necessary for IT administrators to update their defense measures accordingly. Additionally, unlike traditional computers, mobile phones and tablets are primarily used outside the office, which lowers IT's ability to reduce device risk and security exposure. This exposes organizations to higher risks as malicious actors attempt to exploit any vulnerabilities present.