35 cybersecurity statistics to lose sleep over in 2024

Hackers and data miners continue to become more sophisticated, malicious and just plain greedy. Even the general public has become aware of security threats and incidents that splash across news headlines.

In other words, you don't have to be an enterprise IT pro to understand the latest security risks. That's the easy part.

The hard part is understanding who is at risk, why and when you might fall prey to an attack, how pervasive attacks are and what types of threats are most likely to occur. Also important is understanding the costs and consequences associated with attacks, technologies that prevent a cybersecurity attack, and the fallout once an attack or data breach has occurred. The following cybersecurity statistics should help you to understand the risks, ensure network security and -- just in case -- create an incident response plan.

The cost of cybercrime Cybercrime can affect a business for years after the initial attack occurs. The costs associated with cyberattacks -- lawsuits, insurance rate hikes, criminal investigations and bad press -- can put a company out of business quickly. Part of maintaining a high level of security is ensuring nonsecurity employees know how security affects their day-to-day activities. Building a security awareness training program is a necessary part of any company's security strategy as employees ranging from associates to CEOs are constantly inundated with phishing emails. When you have mobile and IoT devices in your environment, creating a mobile incident response plan is a must. The Accenture "State of Cybersecurity Resilience 2023" report identified the impact of organizations that align cybersecurity with business objectives, as being very beneficial. The group that Accenture identifies as "cyber transformers" reported 26% lower costs from breaches than other respondent organizations and are 18% more likely to increase revenue growth. A single attack -- be it a data breach, malware, ransomware or DDoS attack -- cost U.S. companies an average of $8,300 in 2023, down from $10,000 in 2022. However, the average number of attacks per organization rose from three in 2022 to four in 2023, according to the "Hiscox Cyber Readiness Report 2023." The average total cost of data breaches in 2023 was $4.45 million, according to the IBM/Ponemon Institute report mentioned above. Breaches in the healthcare industry were the costliest at $10.93 million on average versus $5.90 million for financial services. While 48% of all SMBs have experienced a cyberattack, 43% of them have challenges understanding what security is actually required, according to the "Cyber security for SMBs: Navigating Complexity and Building Resilience" report from Sage Group. Excluding the Department of Defense, the U.S. government has budgeted $10.46 billion on cybersecurity spending for 2023. Over the course of 2022 and 2023, Apple's sponsored security report found that a staggering 2.6 billion personal records had been leaked in data breaches. By 2030, global spending on cybersecurity will reach $538.3 billion, according to Statista.

Headlines from the cybersecurity industry Plenty of security news broke in 2023. Hackers and cybercriminals ruthlessly attacked businesses and individuals alike. But cybercrimes aren't the only news security experts should consider from 2023. Here's a look at some of the major industry trends related to GenAI, incident response, attacks and testing: GenAI started to become a cybersecurity concern in 2023 and it's likely to become a much bigger issue in 2024 and beyond. According to the HackerOne 2023 "Hacker-Powered Security Report," 61% of hackers plan to use GenAI for hacking tools and to find more vulnerabilities. GenAI is making phishing more dangerous by enabling attackers to more easily construct articulate lures to reel in potential victims. Beyond phishing, there are multiple security risks associated with GenAI that began to be exposed in 2023, including sensitive data leakage and data poisoning. The FBI's Cyber's Most Wanted list features more than 100 individuals and groups that conspired to commit the most damaging crimes against the U.S. These crimes include computer intrusions, wire fraud, identity theft, espionage, trade secret theft and many other offenses. In 2023, approximately 63% of applications had first-party code flaws and 70% had flaws in third-party code, according to the Veracode "State of Software Security 2024" report. Managing mobile device security is another challenge. Devices that have been rooted or jailbroken, along with devices that likely had malware installed, are one form of risk. Additional mobile risk comes from the growing volume of text messaging-based business email compromise.