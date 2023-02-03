How to build an incident response plan, with examples, template

Cybersecurity professionals work around the clock to prevent security incidents that would undermine the confidentiality, integrity and availability of their organization's information assets. The stark reality, however, is that these events are inevitable -- security incidents will occur, regardless of safeguards put in place.

A strong incident response plan -- guidance that dictates what to do in the event of a security incident -- is vital to ensure organizations can recover from an attack or other security event and end potential disruption to company operations.

An incident response plan is a set of instructions to detect, respond to and limit the effects of an information security event. Sometimes called an incident management plan or emergency management plan, an incident response plan provides clear guidelines for responding to several potential scenarios, including data breaches, DoS or DDoS attacks, firewall breaches, malware outbreaks and insider threats.

An incident response plan establishes the recommended actions and procedures needed to do the following:

Incident response plans help reduce the effects of security events and, therefore, limit operational, financial and reputational damage. They also lay out incident definitions, escalation requirements, personnel responsibilities, key steps to follow and people to contact in the event of an incident.

Working within these and other frameworks can help organizations create policies and procedures that guide their own incident response actions.

The NIST "Computer Security Incident Handling Guide" is widely considered to be the authoritative source for incident response planning efforts. It outlines the following four-step incident response cycle:

Organizations don't need to develop their incident response plans from scratch. Several incident response frameworks have been developed by thought leaders in the field.

How to create an incident response plan

Security incidents occur in every organization. A well-designed incident response plan can be the crucial differentiator that enables an organization to quickly contain the damage from an incident and rapidly recover normal business operations.

Companies developing their own incident response plans should follow these steps.

Step 1. Create a policy

Develop or update an incident remediation and response policy. This foundational document serves as the basis for all incident handling activities and provides incident responders with the authority needed to make crucial decisions. The policy should be approved by senior executives and should outline high-level priorities for incident response.

The policy should designate a senior leader as the primary authority with responsibility for incident handling. This person may delegate some or all authority to others involved in the incident handling process, but the policy should clearly designate a specific position as having primary responsibility for incident response.

When creating a policy, strive to keep the language high-level and general. The policy should serve as a guiding force for incident response but not dive into granular details. Procedures and playbooks fill out those details. The objective is to develop a policy that is long-lasting.

Step 2. Form an incident response team and define responsibilities

While a single leader should bear primary responsibility for the incident response process, this person leads a team of experts who carry out the many tasks required to effectively handle a security incident. The size and structure of an organization's incident response team varies based on the nature of the organization and the number of incidents that take place. A large global company, for example, may have different incident response teams that handle specific geographic areas using dedicated personnel. A smaller organization, on the other hand, may use a single centralized team that draws on members from elsewhere in the organization on a part-time basis. Other organizations may choose to outsource some or all their incident response efforts.

Whatever team model is chosen, train team members on their responsibilities at the various stages of incident handling, and conduct regular excises to ensure they are ready to respond to future incidents.

An incident response plan typically requires the formation of a computer security incident response team (CSIRT), which is responsible for maintaining the incident response plan. CSIRT members must be knowledgeable about the plan and ensure it is regularly tested and approved by management. Response teams should also include technical staff with platform and application expertise, as well as infrastructure and networking experts, systems administrators and people with a range of security expertise.

On the management side, the team should include an incident coordinator who is adept at choosing team members with different perspectives, agendas and objectives to work toward common goals. A team member should also be tasked with handling communication to and from management. This role requires someone skilled at translating technical issues into the language of the business and vice versa.

Data owners and business process managers throughout the organization should either be part of the CSIRT or work closely with it and provide input into the incident response plan. Representatives from customer-facing parts of the business, such as sales and customer service, also should be part of the CSIRT. Depending on the company's regulatory and compliance obligations, legal and PR teams should also be included.

Step 3. Develop playbooks

Playbooks are the lifeblood of a mature incident response team. While every security incident differs, the reality is that most incidents follow standard patterns of activity and would benefit from standardized responses. For example, when an employee's phone is stolen, an organization may follow these standard steps:

Issue a remote wipe command to the device. Verify the device was encrypted. File a stolen device report with law enforcement and the service provider. Issue the employee a replacement device.

This sequence of steps forms a basic procedure template for responding to a lost or stolen device -- a playbook for handling device theft. The incident response team, therefore, does not need to figure out what steps to take every time a device is lost or stolen -- it can simply refer to the playbook.

As organizations build out their incident response teams, they should develop a series of playbooks that address their most common incident types.

Step 4. Create a communication plan

Incident response efforts involve a significant level of communication among different groups within an organization, as well as with external stakeholders. An incident response communication plan should address how these groups work together during an active incident and the types of information that should be shared with internal and external responders.

The communication plan must also address the involvement of law enforcement. It should outline who in the organization is authorized to call in law enforcement and when is it appropriate to do so. Involving law enforcement can generate adverse publicity, so organizations should make this decision deliberately.

Step 5. Test the plan

Testing the processes outlined in an incident response plan is important. Don't wait until an incident to find out if the plan works. Run simulations to ensure teams are up to date on the plan, and understand their roles and responsibilities in response processes. Testing should include a variety of threat scenarios, including ransomware, DDoS attacks, insider data theft and system misconfigurations.

One frequently used testing approach is discussion-based tabletop exercises. During an exercise, teams talk through the procedures they would apply and issues that might happen during a specific security event. A more in-depth testing approach involves hands-on operational exercises that put functional processes and procedures in the incident response plan through their paces. A combination of these two testing approaches is recommended.

Step 6. Identify lessons learned

Each incident that occurs is a learning opportunity. Incident response plans should require a formal lessons-learned session at the end of every major security incident. These sessions should include all team members who played a role in the response and provide an opportunity to identify security control gaps that contributed to the incident, as well as places where the incident response plan should be adjusted. This enables an organization to reduce the likelihood of future incidents and improve its ability to handle incidents that do occur.

Step 7. Keep testing and updating the plan

Testing should be conducted after creating the plan and regularly as processes and threats evolve. Incident response plans should be reassessed and validated annually, at a minimum. They should also be revised whenever changes occur to the company's IT infrastructure or its business, regulatory or compliance structure.