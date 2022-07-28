How to develop a data breach response plan: 5 steps

Data breaches happen at all organizations. Even the most effective defensive layers -- endpoint and managed detection and response, multifactor authentication and employee awareness training programs -- are beatable if the attacker is sufficiently skilled or motivated.

Having a data breach response plan in place is key to minimizing and containing a breach's effect, as well as better positioning your organization for the future.

What is a data breach response plan? A data breach response plan is a document outlining how an organization will respond in the event of a data breach. It outlines what constitutes a cybersecurity and information security incident, who is involved in the plan and their contact information, and steps to take in a breach and follow-up actions. The short- and long-term recovery of your business depends on how it responds to the security breach. Handling the breach in a professional and calm manner shows customers and regulatory bodies you can bounce back without a severe impact on your business. Show a disordered and panicked response, however, and you will erode customers' trust and affect your organization's ability to recover.

Why is a data breach plan important? Imagine opening your work laptop and a message appears that says, "All your files are encrypted with military-grade encryption. We will be in contact shortly to arrange payment for our unlocking services." You call your organization's IT support team and quickly discover every staff member is having the same problem, including IT. While investigating the situation, the organization realizes that all company data has been encrypted. All documents are now unusable -- whether they're saved on file servers; in cloud service provider environments, such as AWS, Azure or Google Cloud; or in SaaS systems. The IT team tries to access the backup systems, but all the data backups have been affected, too. Your business is dead in the water -- it's not even possible to contact clients to tell them what's going on. The hackers then contact the CEO to say that not only has the data been encrypted, but it's also been saved to the hackers' computer systems. They threaten to publish the personal data of clients and staff if the business does not pay the ransom fee within six days. The hackers have investigated your organization's financial situation and request a ransomware payment that is painful but within reach. This is not an unrealistic scenario. Ask businesses what they would do in this scenario -- their real, honest opinion -- and the most common answer would be "panic." Many businesses are ill prepared for the severity and sophistication of today's cybercriminal groups. A data breach response plan, therefore, is crucial. The best defense in a worst-case scenario is knowing what you need to do. It's important to have this document that details all necessary steps so that, when the worst happens, the security team can enact the response plan and know what to do. This enables the business to react quickly and decisively.