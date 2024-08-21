The ultimate contact center security checklist

Contact centers have historically struggled to protect customer data. With the increase in remote work and new, sophisticated ways to compromise data, this challenge has become more critical than ever. Contact center security has become a focal point to protect customer data and enhance customers' confidence when interacting with an organization, which is key to outstanding customer relationships and experiences.

Contact center security has become even more important in the past few years. Organizations that don't "get security right" risk multiple potential negative implications, such as the following:

Types of contact center security best practices

To avoid these situations, businesses need to implement a contact center security checklist that covers three categories: technology-, customer- and business-related best practices.

Technology-related best practices

To protect customer data and maintain security, companies and their contact centers should implement the following technology checklist:

Encrypt data. Encryption translates an organization's stored or transmitted data into different forms, which require a specific key to translate it back into its original format. Organizations often encrypt data to protect specific customer records, including medical, credit card or personal information.

Update technology. Keeping technology current ensures systems and components have the latest safeguards in place. Bad actors continuously test systems, looking for cracks that let them access data. Key practices to update technology include antivirus software, installing software patches and eliminating legacy systems vendors no longer support.

Minimize data availability and access. More data is being stored each day, and with more individuals given access to that information, an organization multiplies its risk of a potential data breach. Best practices to minimize availability and access to data include the following:

Minimize the number of people who can access sensitive information.

Use system permissions to manage who can access specific data.

Delete employee access to accounts as soon as the person leaves the organization.

Mask sensitive data to limit the information displayed to employees. For example, place asterisks over the first five digits of a Social Security number.

Use alternate technologies to capture sensitive information. For example, send a caller to an interactive voice response system to enter credit card information.

Limit the storage of critical information. For example, delete data after a customer provides a credit card number in a transaction. This scenario represents a tradeoff between customer convenience and data security.

Use firewalls and intrusion detectors to prevent and report attempted and unauthorized activity.

Perform regular data backups. Regular data backups should be instituted to minimize data loss and provide the ability to recreate customer records in the event of a security breach.

Customer-related best practices

Businesses should institute the following customer-related best practices to protect customer data:

Maintain transparency. Companies must be transparent with customers, including telling them why the business requires sensitive data and how it uses and protects that information. Effective transparency goes beyond typical privacy statements, and organizations should share this information in an easy-to-understand format.

Transparency improves customer confidence, which instills a higher level of trust in the organization. Additionally, if an organization can teach its customers how to protect themselves -- like how to monitor credit card usage -- they feel better about sharing information.

Use authentication protocols. Authentication aims to prove somebody is the person they claim to be. In the past, typical authentication protocols used single-factor authentication that required users to enter a single piece of identifying information, such as a password. Many organizations have transitioned to multifactor authentication, where users must enter multiple pieces of identifying information, like a password and an additional code. In many cases, the system sends the code to a user's mobile device.

This compliance checklist ensures contact center agents keep customer data safe while providing an enjoyable experience.

Business-related best practices

Organizations should adhere to the following business-related procedures to protect customer data:

Everyone, even individuals outside of the contact center, is responsible for customer data security.

Train employees. Organizations need to continuously train employees to ensure they understand how easily bad actors can steal customer data. Employee training should focus on specific behaviors to protect customer data along with understanding the process to communicate suspicious activity. Training should include the following:

Follow smart practices to maximize password strength, like avoiding easily identifiable information.

Shred documents with personal information and don't leave written notes around. Eliminate the need for paper documents wherever possible.

Limit the information sent electronically to customers, like personal medical information.

Don't open attachments or access links unless they come from a reliable source.

Follow facility physical security protocols whether working on-site or remotely.

Share responsibility for data security. Everyone, even individuals outside of the contact center, is responsible for customer data security. Organizations can practice broad ownership of customer data security in many ways, including the following:

Monitor and report suspicious activity.

Restrict unauthorized hardware or software and access to questionable websites and documents.

Bring unattended sensitive documents to leadership.

Use security expertise. Security expertise is critical to stay ahead of malicious actors. Organizations must bring on staff or use consulting firms that specialize in cybersecurity and other security-related matters.

Protecting an organization from security breaches and managing sensitive information isn't a part-time job, and ensuring the proper controls are in place -- and keeping an eye on the future -- requires dedicated effort and expertise.

Test security controls. Organizations must continuously test their technologies and processes to protect customer data. Business leaders should never assume everything will work as planned, especially when dealing with human behaviors and sophisticated bad actors. Examples of testing security controls include the following:

Implement security audits, including security log reviews if a breach occurs.

Scan for malware and other unauthorized software regularly.

Perform office and home workstation reviews to ensure employees follow security best practices.

Include the testing of security controls and the recovery process as part of the overall business continuity planning.

Prepare for a security breach. Customers are more likely to feel confident in the recovery process if an organization quickly controls a breach and has an action plan to protect customers. Security breach preparation should be included in disaster recovery and business continuity plans with specific actions provided as to how and when to notify employees and customers, and how to support continued operations.

Contact center security best practices have always been critical to protecting customer data, but the expanded remote work environment and increasingly sophisticated ways to compromise data are forcing companies to increase their efforts in protecting contact center data.

Scott Sachs is president and founder of SJS Solutions, a consultancy that specializes in contact center strategy assessments and technology selection.