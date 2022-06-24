How to fit customer experience security into your strategy

Although organizations claim to prioritize customer needs, many companies fail to incorporate security into their CX strategies.

As customer expectations and digital threats evolve, organizations should prioritize security in all new and old customer interaction channels. If organizations don't balance security measures with the customer journey, they can hinder CX with time-consuming controls. To balance CX and security, CX leaders can encourage interdepartmental cooperation, develop attacker journey maps, personalize customer identity and access management (CIAM) controls and more.

Why incorporate security into CX? Organizations must balance security with CX because customers demand both convenience and protection. Additionally, the proliferation of digital channels has led to an increase in cyber attacks, which makes security more important than ever. People want convenience. The myth that convenience comes at the cost of security has led to a siloed approach to enterprise security. Time-consuming authentication processes can create bad website experiences that turn customers away. Yet, cyber attacks can do more damage to CX than a bad web experience, so many organizations sacrifice smooth CX for security. Instead, they should find a balance between security and the customer journey with seamless, sensible and consistent security measures for critical services and systems. People want protection. In addition to convenience, customers expect security by design. People want frictionless experiences across authentications, logins and cross-channel interactions without compromising their security. A growing list of privacy laws reflects customer demands for more privacy options -- including the ability to opt out, refuse cookie trackers and request data expungement. Cyberthreats have increased. As digital channels widen the CX domain, the potential for cyberthreats such as account takeovers, fraud, phishing and ransomware increases. The pandemic also accelerated these trends, as remote work measures prompted organizations to expand their digital channels. Additionally, customers spend far more time online now than before the pandemic, which opens the door for more cyber attacks.