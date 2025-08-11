Is geospatial data the real game changer for digital twins?

Digital twins are often illustrated with stunning 3D graphics, but they technically don't require a visual component. The three essential elements of a digital twin are a physical entity or process, a virtual representation of it -- software that digitally captures its key characteristics -- and a communication link between the two.

But that's not the case for spatial digital twins, which are specifically built around geographic and spatial information. Few things are better than a map for helping people quickly grasp spatial relationships and interact with spaces and objects, such as rooms, buildings, machinery, roads and even entire cities.

One purveyor of such spatially aware digital twins, TwinMatrix Technologies, has worked with implementation partners to build and deploy a visually rich digital twin of Singapore Changi Airport, the world's 15th busiest airport.

TwinMatrix claims the airport cut $10 million from operational costs by using its digital twin technology to monitor and control every important object and space in the airport, from aircraft to terminals, baggage handlers, autonomous vehicles and retail stores. Workers in several dozen departments can access the software from their mobile devices. AI adds advanced analytics, decision-making and optimization.

In this episode of Enterprise Apps Unpacked, I interview Eric Liu, founder and CEO of Singapore-based TwinMatrix, on how his company's spatial digital twins work, how they're being used today and what it takes to implement them effectively.

Eric Liu Eric Liu