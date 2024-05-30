9 advantages and disadvantages of digital twin technology

While digital twins can help manufacturers improve their operations, the technology comes with some disadvantages as well. Manufacturing leaders must be aware of these common issues to avoid lack of ROI on the technology and other problems.

A digital twin is a virtual model of a real object or series of steps. For example, a car manufacturer might create a digital twin of an assembled car part or a manufacturer might make a digital twin of its factory. A digital twin consists of the physical version of the digital twin, the software version of the digital twin, and the data that connects them.

Use of digital twins is expected to grow across industries over the next decade. The global market for digital twin technology is expected to increase from $12.91 billion in 2023 to $17.73 billion in 2024 and climb to $259.32 billion by 2032, according to a report by Fortune Business Insights.

Here are some benefits of using digital twins for manufacturing, as well as challenges with digital twins manufacturers frequently encounter.

4 benefits of digital twin technology Using digital twin technology can help manufacturers improve their operations in a variety of ways. Here are several. 1. Up-to-date operations monitoring Digital twins can give manufacturers more current insights into their operations. A digital twin gives near-real-time visibility into the performance of facilities and assets, said David Williamson, who used digital twins in previous IT manufacturing roles and is currently CIO at Abzena, a life sciences company located in San Diego. The physical representation of an item and its software counterpart are usually connected by an IoT sensor, and that data gives users insight into the status of the physical object. For example, a user can learn through digital twin data that a piece of equipment is operating more slowly than usual and look into the problem. 2. Increased insight into employee performance That increased visibility also gives supervisors more information about, for example, the performance of workers on an assembly line. Digital twins enable manufacturing supervisors to identify problems with manufacturing processes, said Karen Panetta, dean for graduate education at Tufts University's School of Engineering, located in Medford, Mass., and fellow with IEEE. For example, digital twin technology can share that a piece of equipment is only operating once every 15 minutes instead of once every five minutes like it should. A supervisor can examine the issue and find out why an employee is behind on their duties, which will improve overall facility performance. 3. Improved insights through scenario simulation Digital twin technology can also tell users how their facility could perform in the future if a certain change is made. For example, a user could use digital twin elements in a warehouse to predict the ways in which a robot would interact with warehouse equipment, said Shreyas Shukla, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group, an IT consulting company located in London, Ont. Users could also add prescriptive analytics to the digital twin, which suggests the best actions to take in a particular scenario. For example, if the most important consideration in a certain situation is building a product quickly, prescriptive analytics can suggest what steps to take to make sure that process is carried out as fast as possible. 4. Cost savings Digital twin technology can also reduce company costs because users won't have to carry out as much real-world testing with physical prototypes. "You can ensure a product meets compliance requirements or the customer's needs in the digital world before you build it in the physical world, saving you a [lot] of money," Shukla said.