Industry 4.0 manufacturing success depends on enabling people

Manufacturing needs to adapt to the new digital world order. The best way to do this is to focus on equipping frontline workers with the right tools.

That was the message from panelists at Operations Calling Tuesday, a user conference sponsored by connected worker software provider Tulip and held in its Somerville, Mass., headquarters,

The transformation promises of industry 4.0 are being thwarted by the "incestuous relationships" of enterprise vendors within the industry, said Walker Reynolds, chairman of Dallas-based systems integrator Intellic Integration and president of digital transformation education program 4.0 Solutions.

Industry 4.0 is the application of advanced technologies such as AI, advanced analytics, robotics, automation and IIoT on manufacturing to improve productivity accomplished with better efficiency.

Industry 4.0 should be centered on solving manufacturers' problems and helping frontline workers solve those problems, Reynolds said.

"They may not articulate the problems in the same way that the C-suite does, but it should be about solving those problems through enablement," he said. "Often times, it's too much about serving commercial relationships that are competing directly against optimal organizations."

The pseudo rise of industry 4.0 Ten years ago, vendors talked about industry 4.0 in manufacturing as a revolution, but the reality hasn't lived up to the hype, said John Dyck, CEO at Clean Energy Smart Manufacturing Innovation Institute, a Los Angeles-based, government-funded organization focused on accelerating the adoption and democratization of smart manufacturing technologies. "This fourth industrial revolution is a huge misnomer, as manufacturers don't do revolutions," Dyck said. "They don't think about being on the bleeding edge. This needs to be an evolution." U.S. manufacturing productivity rose sharply about 10 years ago. It subsequently plateaued and began to decline five years later. "We're talking about reshoring, friendshoring and regionalizing supply chains. But we have declining productivity, and we're putting lipstick on a pig," Dyck said. A large part of this stagnation is that manufacturers have created too much technical debt by implementing systems that are inefficient and aren't easily integrated, he said. These more monolithic systems have value in a less-connected environment but are a drag in a IT world that's more connected and open. [L-R] Erik Mirandette of Tulip, John Dyck of Clean Energy Smart Manufacturing Innovation Institute, Walker Reynolds of Intellic Integration and Gilad Langer of Tulip discuss the future of manufacturing at the Operations Calling 2023 conference.

Disconnect between new tech and old processes The main problem holding back the promise of Industry 4.0 has been that integration has been point-to-point and linear. Manufacturers are not investing in innovation like open systems, Reynolds said. The cost of investing in modern systems has outweighed the perceived value. But advancements in manufacturing platforms allow better and faster integrations. They are democratizing the skills needed for operations technologies, he said. There is a disconnect between the advanced technology products that are being made and the outdated processes and technologies that continue to be used, said Gilad Langer, head of customer services at Tulip. "That disconnect boils down to risk-averseness," he said. "There's a lack of understanding about what advanced technology can do in a plant, and nobody's willing to take that first step." Fulfilling the industry 4.0 manufacturing promise won't be easy, and it won't be solved simply by adding new technologies or systems, the experts agreed. The most important step is not to embrace the technology first but to embrace the frontline worker, then the technology, Reynolds said. "The difference between the most transformative and the least transformative organizations can be distilled down to one thing: How enabled are the frontline workers to solve their problems in the service of solving the business's problems?" he said.