Oracle sets lofty national EHR goal with Cerner acquisition

Software giant Oracle set a challenging goal of creating a national electronic health record Thursday following the close of its $28 billion Cerner acquisition, while also setting some more realistic goals for improving the Cerner Millennium electronic health record.

With its Cerner acquisition, Oracle chairman and CTO Larry Ellison said during Oracle's healthcare strategy announcement that the company plans to solve the electronic health record (EHR) fragmentation problem by "putting a unified national health records database on top of all of these thousands of separate hospital databases." EHRs are digital patient data records that can include information such as allergies, medications, and lab and test results.

Ellison said EHRs today are "hospital-centric" rather than "patient-centric," meaning each hospital buys its own EHR and operates its own information system, creating a network of isolated databases. Healthcare systems have struggled with interoperability issues, or the ability to exchange patient data between different EHRs, for years.

"Together, Cerner and Oracle have all the technology required to build a revolutionary new health management information system in the cloud," Ellison said. "That system will deliver much better information to healthcare professionals. Better information will fundamentally transform healthcare."

Gartner analyst Gregg Pessin said Oracle has a long road and a lot of obstacles to creating a national EHR system.

"The reality is there are a lot of barriers for that to come to reality in the United States," he said.