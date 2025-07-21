Microsoft SharePoint attacks target on-premises servers

Microsoft over the weekend acknowledged active attacks targeting on-premises SharePoint servers, potentially affecting thousands of businesses and government agencies.

Security research firm Eye Security first reported the exploit Friday night, saying it found dozens of systems across more than 8,000 SharePoint servers actively compromised during two waves of attacks on Friday and Saturday.

Microsoft on Saturday released fixes for the zero-day attacks targeting SharePoint 2019. But as of Monday morning, risks to SharePoint 2016 were still active. The company said on X that it is working on a patch.

Chris Butera, acting executive assistant director for the cybersecurity division at CISA, said the government is working with Microsoft to quickly address the attacks. "Microsoft is responding quickly, and we are working with the company to help notify potentially impacted entities about recommended mitigations," he said in a statement.

A March post from Cloudwell claims about 40% of organizations in the U.S. run SharePoint on-premises. While Microsoft has pushed users to adopt its cloud SharePoint products, many customers -- including government agencies -- still use on-premises SharePoint servers because of cost and security concerns.

That leaves many thousands of organizations and millions of users globally at risk for this latest attack.

This is a high-severity, high-urgency threat. Michael SikorskiCTO and head of threat intelligence for Unit 42, Palo Alto Networks

"What makes this especially concerning is SharePoint's deep integration with Microsoft's platform, including their services like Office, Teams, OneDrive and Outlook, which has all the information valuable to an attacker," Michael Sikorski, CTO and head of threat intelligence for Unit 42 at Palo Alto Networks, said in a statement. "A compromise doesn't stay contained -- it opens the door to the entire network."

He added, "This is a high-severity, high-urgency threat."

Sikorski, who is working directly with some affected Palo Alto customers, said attackers are bypassing multifactor authentication and single sign-on identity controls to gain privileged access, enabling them to grab sensitive data and steal cryptographic keys. He said the attack is affecting cost-conscious organizations that have resisted moving to the cloud.

"When we look at the impact worldwide, it is widespread," Sikorski said. "But we're seeing it more internationally than domestically right now."

He said patching alone might not be enough to remove the threat, since attackers have gained backdoor footholds.

Sikorski said aside from following Microsoft guidance on addressing the security issues, if an organization can unplug from the internet temporarily, that could provide the best protection for now.

"They need to ask, can we live without this for a couple of days," he said. "Some could unplug until there's a patch."

And if companies haven't applied the patch? "You're a sitting duck," Sikorski said.