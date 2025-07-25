News brief: SharePoint attacks hammer globe

It was a banner week for cybercriminals and a challenging one for defenders. Hundreds of organizations saw threat actors exploit critical flaws in their Microsoft SharePoint servers, with more malicious hackers piling on and attacks still ongoing.

Meanwhile, just two months after a major FBI takedown, Lumma malware-as-a-service operations not only appear to have fully recovered, but are stealthier and more effective than ever. And the innovative Coyote banking Trojan has broken new technical ground by weaponizing Windows accessibility features against users.

Together, these stories highlight the opportunism, adaptability, resilience and ingenuity of today's cyberthreats -- and the critical importance of countermeasures, such as prompt patching and frequent security awareness training.

Read more about an eventful week in cybercrime.

Ongoing SharePoint attacks hit hundreds of Microsoft customers Microsoft customers with on-premises SharePoint servers are facing a massive wave of ongoing cyberattacks that began in early July and escalated in the past week. The intrusions exploit an attack chain dubbed ToolShell, a sequence combining remote code injection and network spoofing flaws. Attackers have reportedly used the vulnerabilities to compromise hundreds of SharePoint customers worldwide, including the U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration and the Department of Homeland Security. According to Microsoft, three Chinese nation-state threat actors were among the first to initiate ToolShell attacks in early July. More recently, one of the groups also began using the vulnerability sequence in ongoing ransomware attacks. Microsoft released an emergency out-of-band security update on July 19. The patch covers SharePoint Subscription Edition, SharePoint 2019 and SharePoint 2016. Researchers warned that more threat actors might join the ongoing attack campaign, making immediate patching critical for all SharePoint customers. The vulnerabilities do not affect the Microsoft 365 version of SharePoint Online. Read the full story by David Jones on Cybersecurity Dive.

Lumma stealer malware returns after FBI takedown The notorious Lumma malware -- which aims to steal sensitive information, such as credentials and cryptocurrency wallet information -- has rapidly resurfaced following its FBI takedown in May. Trend Micro researchers said Lumma threat actors' activity appeared to have returned to normal levels between June and July, although their tactics have gotten stealthier and more discreet. Previously, Lumma operators relied heavily on Cloudflare's infrastructure to hide their malicious domains. Now, however, they are increasingly turning to providers that are less beholden to U.S. law enforcement, such as Russia-based Selectel. Lumma distribution methods are also evolving, with recent attacks using fake cracked software, ClickFix campaigns with deceptive CAPTCHA pages, AI-generated GitHub repositories, and social media campaigns on YouTube and Facebook. Read the full story by Elizabeth Montalbano on Dark Reading.