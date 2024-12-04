How to protect against malware as a service

Organizations need to remain up to date on the latest malware happenings. One especially concerning recent trend is malware as a service.

MaaS is a subscription-based model in which owners sell ready-to-launch malware to cybercriminals and malicious hackers. Like other subscription-based models, such as SaaS, malware creators sell their products -- the malware, the infrastructure it runs on, instructions on how to use it and technical support services -- for a fee.

This increasingly prevalent attack vector is alarming because it enables nontechnical "customers" to quickly and easily buy and distribute sophisticated malware.

Let's take a deeper look at MaaS and how to protect against it.

How does MaaS work? The MaaS business model begins with malware developers creating and marketing their malware through private chat channels, dark web marketplaces and other underground forums. Next, interested customers -- including newcomers to cybercrime, as well as experienced attackers who want to extend their existing attack footprint -- purchase access to the malware products. Malware groups can offer a few different payment structures, usually requiring cryptocurrency, such as bitcoin, because it's difficult to track: Subscription services -- for example, monthly or annually -- offer a quick and easy way for cybercriminals to get started.

-- for example, monthly or annually -- offer a quick and easy way for cybercriminals to get started. Pay-per-install services are based on the number of successful malware installations on target machines.

are based on the number of successful malware installations on target machines. Profit-sharing services involve MaaS operators receiving a percentage of the profits from successful attacks conducted by their customers.

involve MaaS operators receiving a percentage of the profits from successful attacks conducted by their customers. Full purchases, while not technically as-a-service offerings, give cyberattackers lifetime access to malware for a single payment. Once subscribed, MaaS customers distribute the malware to their victims. Common distribution methods include phishing email with malicious attachments or links; targeting OS and library vulnerabilities; malvertsing via malware-infected ads on websites, podcasts, video channels, etc.; and social engineering campaigns.