Incident response: How to implement a communication plan

Cybersecurity incidents require careful coordination between the incident response team and a variety of internal and external stakeholders. An incident response communication plan is a crucial component of an organization's broader incident response plan that guides and directs these communication efforts.

As with other elements of incident response planning, an organization should develop its crisis communications plan in a calm period to enable sound decision-making. Attempting to make good choices on the fly, while in the high-pressure environment surrounding a security incident, is a recipe for disaster.

Let's take a look at five actions you can take to ensure your incident communication plan is as effective as possible.

2. Designate a point person for external communication As soon as word leaks of a security incident, external stakeholders will begin clamoring for information. The incident response team will be bombarded by requests from customers, the media, regulators and other stakeholders. Crisis communication requires a coordinated response to control rumors and ensure the organization presents a clear and consistent message across communication channels. An enterprise should create a communication role on its incident response team to provide this consistent and coordinated view of the incident to external stakeholders through regular updates. This person may not be a deeply technical team member but should have enough familiarity with technical concepts to serve as both a translator and filter for the technical information emerging from the response team. A glossary can help ensure the vocabulary used in written and verbal communications is correct and consistent.

3. Create criteria for law enforcement involvement Two of the most crucial decisions facing an incident response team are the following: whether it is appropriate to involve law enforcement; and when notification of law enforcement should take place. Creating a communication plan is a key component of an overall incident plan. These are difficult decisions because law enforcement involvement often changes the nature of an investigation and increases the likelihood of public attention. On the other hand, law enforcement personnel have access to investigative tools, such as search warrants, that are unavailable to internal teams. Incident response communication plans should address this quandary by outlining clear criteria for when the team should notify law enforcement. The plan should also identify who on the team has the authority to make that determination and what internal notifications should take place prior to involving law enforcement. For example, the team should likely consult with both executive leadership and legal counsel prior to involving the authorities.

4. Develop communication templates for customer outreach Many security incidents require some level of communication with customers or the general public, and any incident response communication plan should account for this. Communication templates are critical to an incident response communication plan. This might be a required notification in the wake of an unauthorized release of personally identifiable information, or it might be an explanation to customers of a service disruption. The frequency, quality and content of these communications have a significant effect on public perception, and these factors work to either limit or magnify the reputational damage associated with a security incident. That's why communication templates are so critical to an incident response communication plan. In fact, they are perhaps the most important tool that a communication planning team can provide to incident responders. It's extremely difficult to craft a thoughtful, careful notification message, and many people will want to be involved, ranging from account managers and executives to lawyers and PR experts. Developing preapproved incident response communication templates can clear those hurdles in advance, leaving the incident response team to simply fill in the blanks and tweak template language, as necessary.