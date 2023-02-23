Top incident response tools: How to choose and use them

Security vulnerabilities are in every network environment, and threats are out there ready to exploit those weaknesses for ill-gotten gains. What an organization does to prevent and respond to tangible security events can determine its short-term future and long-term viability.

Implementing and using the proper incident response tools are critical to minimizing effects of security events and ensuring operations return to normal as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Incident response tools and the OODA loop Organizations today need technologies that provide visibility and control in an automated and repeatable fashion to ensure the network remains resilient and preserve security. This goes for preventatives measures, such as multifactor authentication and granular access controls, as well as reactive measures, such as monitoring, alerting and system quarantining. Multiple tools can assist with response efforts across the OODA loop. Most tools fall into one of the following categories. Certain tools can be used in multiple OODA loop phases: NetFlow and traffic analysis

vulnerability management

SIEM

endpoint detection and response

security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR)

firewall, intrusion prevention systems (IPS) and DoS mitigation

forensics analysis

awareness and training Let's look at each step in the OODA loop and which technologies fit into them. Observe This part of the OODA loop requires tools to create a baseline, establish what "normal" looks like and seek out anomalies. Given what's involved, this category encompasses the greatest number of tools: data classification

data loss prevention

cloud access security brokers

EDR

antimalware

IPS

NetFlow software

network traffic analysis tools

SIEM

vulnerability analysis and management tools The more information you have, the better, which is why these types of tools are critical. They help security teams become familiar with their networks and determine what might be at risk before an incident occurs. Orient Tools used in this step in the OODA loop provide information and context regarding the severity of security events that have occurred. This helps with the scope and effect, which can lead to better decision-making in the next step. Consider the following tools: threat research

threat intelligence

investigation tools

response tools Decide Incident response tools help security teams reach this step. But this phase of the OODA loop involves people, including security committee or incident response team members, as well as executive management and legal. During this step, critical business decisions are made, including what to do or not do in terms of response efforts. The most important piece goes back to the two previous steps -- observing and orienting -- to ensure teams have all the necessary information to make better decisions. In the decide phase, teams may reference security policies, standards, contracts and compliance requirements to ensure they are doing what they said they were going to. The outcome of this step is coming up with a clear plan for remediation efforts. Teams may have to go back and interact with incident response and related security tools, depending on the situation. Act This step is where things get done. Like in the decision phase, this is when teams act on decisions using incident response and security tools. Tools used in this phase include the following: antimalware

backup and recovery

forensics evidence gathering and preservation

SOAR tools

information and access systems

patch management

security awareness training SIEM and vulnerability management tools also may be used to ensure threats have been eliminated and vulnerabilities addressed. Organizations using a change management system may need to use it to follow internal requirements and document what has been done.

How to choose the right tool for your company's needs Each organization's incident response needs will be unique. But just because an incident response tool seems to fit the bill now doesn't mean it will over the long haul. Many considerations must be made and questions must be asked before investing time, money and effort into these products. Be sure to understand the challenges and risks the business is trying to address. Rather than simply procuring incident response tools that may or may not be what the organization needs, the security team must determine what's best for the business. This involves asking questions such as the following: What is the organization trying to accomplish? What requirements need to be met to reach these goals?

What is the organization required to protect? What are we protecting it from?

Does the organization need to protect the entire network or just a subset of critical systems?

What challenges does the business currently have in terms of visibility, control and expertise that could be mitigated by the right tools?

What type of reporting does the organization need for executive management, audit and so on? Will these tools help the security team meet these requirements?

How will tools affect the business' current network complexity and security posture? Does the organization have the internal resources necessary to properly implement and administer these tools?

How will security policies, standards and plans need to be adjusted? How will IT and security workflows and processes need to be adjusted?

How will the organization measure success? Will the tools themselves help in that regard?

How will incident response tools complement or hinder vulnerability and penetration testing efforts?

What is the budget? Will it meet both the upfront and ongoing costs of these tools? Whether a security team takes the OODA loop approach, over time it will be necessary to tweak incident response tools and overall methodologies. As the security team discovers the patterns and nuances of network traffic and system behaviors, for example, it will need to fine tune the tools in use to ensure they provide the information needed. Teams will also need to determine if the data collected helps or hinders decision-making when responding to incidents. Teams may need to establish new security standards or adjust security policies and procedures accordingly as well as update the organization's formal incident response plan as processes and tools evolve.