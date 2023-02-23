Incident response is a critical component of enterprise security. Knowing how to deal with unplanned and potentially disruptive events that affect the security and integrity of an organization's IT infrastructure can mean the difference between survival and going out of business.

In order to successfully handle incident response, it is important to have the proper tools in place. Today, many organizations may also employ incident response service providers to offload the task.

Let's look at how to decide between in-house or outsourced incident response, considerations to make in each scenario and lists of leading software and service providers.

How to choose incident response software After using risk and business impact analyses to identify security events likely to occur to an organization, consider which tools will be needed. Many companies have the tools needed in-house, but if not, they may want to assess the need for additional tools. As with any activity, funding is an important factor. When building an incident response toolkit, consider how -- and if -- the tools can work together. Integrations are important to ensure proper analytics, investigation and response. More than one technology is often available from a single vendor, while sometimes tools from separate vendors connect to share information and work on incident response together. Incident response software should also account for incident response standards and frameworks. This is important from both compliance and audit perspectives.

How to choose an incident response service provider Organizations that find it more effective to work with a trusted third party should ask if their current managed security or risk management service providers or cloud service providers offer incident response capabilities. Using services from an existing provider can make the incident response service selection process easier. If no existing vendors fit the bill, the following steps can help identify a suitable service provider: Determine the specific incident response requirements of your organization. This could include threat detection, alert notifications and detailed step-by-step procedures for incident handling.

Research the market for incident response service providers and review their offerings.

Prepare and present a business case to management for approval and funding.

Prepare a request for proposal or request for quotation to secure pricing and other elements, such as installation, training, warranties, support for service-level agreements, maintenance costs, testing capabilities, documentation and technical support and assistance.

Select a vendor, have contracts reviewed and approved, secure organization funding and schedule deployment and training.

Complete installation and deployment, then test the system. If possible, test along with business continuity and disaster recovery and cybersecurity testing.

Set up maintenance, performance review and testing schedules. As with any new technology or process, prepare or update policies and procedures for incident response activities.

Leading incident response vendor platforms For managing incident response planning and management in house, choose the right incident response tools. As mentioned, the incident response lifecycle requires a mix of tools. The following are 10 leading incident response software options to consider adding to an organization's arsenal. 1. AT&T USM Anywhere Unified Security Management (USM) Anywhere from AT&T offers automated threat detection based on threat intelligence from AT&T Alien Labs. USM has discovery capabilities that include network asset and cloud asset discovery; analysis that includes SIEM event correlation and user activity monitoring; detection that includes cloud intrusion detection and EDR; response; assessments that include vulnerability scanning and dark web monitoring; and reporting. USM Anywhere is a SaaS product. Essentials, Standard and Premium plans are available, starting at $1,075-$2,595 per month. Contact the company for further pricing. 2. CrowdStrike Falcon Insight CrowdStrike Falcon Insight is an XDR and EDR platform with continuous logging, threat detection, threat hunting, situational awareness, response and streamlined notifications and threat prioritization. Integration with CrowdStrike's SOAR platform, Falcon Fusion, enables automated response capabilities. Alerts are mapped to the Mitre ATT&CK framework. The cloud-based product is available as part of the Falcon Elite pricing, with the subscription licensed per endpoint. Contact the company for pricing. 3. Cynet 360 AutoXDR Platform The Cynet 360 AutoXDR Platform integrates threat detection and prevention, log analysis and data correlation, and incident response and automation into a single platform. Features include EDR, UBA, network detection and response (NDR), deception technology, sandboxing and threat intelligence, as well as SaaS security posture management and cloud security posture management. This product is available for SaaS, hybrid or on-premises deployment. CyOps, the vendor's 24/7 managed detection and response (MDR), is included at no additional cost. Contact the company for pricing. 4. Datadog Cloud SIEM Platform provider Datadog offers a cloud-based SIEM with an automated incident management integration. Combining observability and security investigations, Cloud SIEM maps to the Mitre ATT&CK framework and has a custom rules editor to help teams detect and respond to threats across applications, networks, workloads and infrastructure. Pricing starts at $0.20 per GB of analyzed logs per month. Contact the company for further pricing. 5. Exabeam Fusion Exabeam calls its cloud-delivered Fusion that combines SIEM and XDR a "New-Scale SIEM." It features threat detection, investigation and response; log management; and analytics. Also included are logging, UBA, the company's Common Information Model, alert prioritization, and reporting and dashboards. The optional Incident Responder add-on helps orchestrate and automate responses. Exabeam Threat Intelligence Service, the company's threat intelligence feed, is included at no additional cost. Contact the company for pricing. 6. IBM QRadar IBM's QRadar suite of security products for incident response includes QRadar SIEM, which integrates with QRadar NDR, EDR, SOAR and Randori Recon, an external attack surface management tool. QRadar SIEM also works with QRadar Vulnerability Manager, QRadar Network Insights, QRadar XDR Connect and Cloud Pak for Security. QRadar SIEM uses security and behavioral analytics to detect anomalies, offers prioritized alerting and aligns with the Mitre ATT&CK framework. It is available as on-premises software, a cloud deployment or SaaS via QRadar on Cloud. Pricing is based on events per second or flows per minute, or as an unlimited server-based license. Contact the company for pricing. 7. KnowBe4 PhishER PhishER, from security awareness training and simulated phishing platform vendor KnowBe4, is a cloud-based platform designed to help incident response teams detect and respond to phishing-related security incidents. Described by the company as a lightweight SOAR platform for email, it analyzes incoming messages, filters based on threat level and automatically prioritizes potential threats. Its PhishRIP feature quarantines potential threats across all employee mailboxes. The SaaS product is priced on a per-seat basis. Contact the company for pricing. 8. LogRhythm SIEM LogRhythm's SIEM platform combines log management, analytics, UBA, network traffic analysis, SOAR and endpoint monitoring to help security teams increase visibility, prevent exposure, and detect and respond to threats quickly and efficiently. It is available for deployment on-premises, in the cloud, via a managed security service provider or as a SaaS. Contact the company for pricing. 9. Splunk Enterprise Security Splunk Enterprise Security is the vendor's SIEM offering that sits on top of the Splunk Platform. Available as a cloud, on-premises or hybrid deployment, Splunk Enterprise Security features risk-based alerting, threat detection, and analytics and response. Automated responses called adaptive response actions are included; for further automation, Splunk SOAR is available. Other integrations include Splunk UBA, Splunk On-Call, an alerting and messaging incident response tool, and IT Service Intelligence, a monitoring and visibility plugin. Splunk Enterprise Security maps to the Mitre ATT&CK framework, NIST, the Center for Internet Security's Critical Security Controls and the Cyber Kill Chain. Workload and ingest pricing are available; contact the company for details. 10. xMatters Part of software company Everbridge, xMatters is a service reliability platform that enables automated incident management. It features analytics and collaboration capabilities for incident response. Though geared toward DevOps and operations teams and engineers, the SaaS product can help address IT events for cybersecurity incident response. Free, Essentials, Standard and Advanced pricing are available, though not all incident response capabilities are included in each tier. Contact the company for pricing.