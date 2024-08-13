SIEM vs. SOAR vs. XDR: Evaluate the key differences

Managing cyberthreats is one of the most important activities for organizations today. Fortunately, many different techniques and technologies are available to reduce the risk of cyberattacks. This article examines three widely used approaches to identifying threats, assessing them, managing them and resolving them so that organizations can resume operations.

The approaches include security incident and event management (SIEM); security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR); and extended detection and response (XDR). The article explains each, compares and contrasts them, and offers guidance on which approach(es) to use for comprehensive cybersecurity management.

What is SIEM? SIEM builds on two fundamental elements: security information management and security event management. SIEM systems collect event log data, analyze the data to identify suspicious activity and generate visibility to the event so that remedial initiatives can be launched. One of the important functions of SIEM is to help cybersecurity teams achieve compliance with key security standards and regulations. AI enhances SIEM capabilities by providing greater analytical capabilities for identifying suspected or actual cyberincidents. SIEM also facilitates the launch of security incident response activities. A key activity of SIEM tools is the collection of security event data for current and future analysis. Each tool has rules for how events are analyzed and can evaluate threats by comparing them with a large database of previous cyberattacks. The principal output from a SIEM system is intelligence regarding a security event that can be used to formulate and launch a suitable response, mitigation and recovery. Integrated dashboards provide real-time displays of cyberattack data for launching incident responses and establishing priorities for event response activities.

What is SOAR? Automation of cyberattack response activities is one of the principal activities of a SOAR system. The system automatically analyzes data on an event and orchestrates the response so that security operations center (SOC) teams can resolve events more quickly. The addition of SOAR technology in SOCs greatly improves the efficiency of cybersecurity teams. While they may be focusing on a variety of security issues, the SOAR system is actively addressing identified security breaches, providing real-time data on how the mitigation is going. It also supports threat hunting, identification of false positives and the creation of threat intelligence. The orchestration element gathers all relevant security tools and centrally manages them, which greatly increases the efficiency of event responses. It typically provides the starting point for launching the automation elements that actively go out and address the incident. The automation element uses numerous playbooks and other response tools to deliver the most effective response. AI is also increasingly part of SOAR capabilities, as it can streamline the process of evaluating and selecting the best set of responses for a specific event.

What is XDR? Considering the complex environment in use by IT organizations today, various platforms and services -- particularly cloud, multi-cloud and hybrid environments -- are in use. They provide a full scope of detection, analysis and response capabilities that range from office endpoint devices and networks to WAN environments and multiple offices within the IT ecosystem. AI is typically a key component in an XDR platform. XDR systems are quickly becoming a go-to solution for cybersecurity organizations and SOCs. XDR systems perform what may be considered a complete suite of cybersecurity prevention, detection, analysis and response activities. Similar to SOAR technology, XDR provides threat hunting, identification of false positives and the creation of threat intelligence. It can initiate automated incident response activities and provide end-to-end automated management of all detection, response and mitigation activities. It can also provide return-to-service activities that not only eliminate suspicious code, but also return systems to normal operations.

Key differences among SIEM vs. SOAR vs. XDR Each of the three solutions described in this article contributes to the detection and resolution of security events. They differ in their various activities yet can also complement each other in the right configuration. The inclusion of AI capabilities greatly increases the usability of each approach and is likely to be a major component of systems into the latter part of the decade. How SIEM, SOAR and XDR respond to security events and complement one another In practice, SIEM and SOAR tools complement each other, and XDR is a standalone product. However, the three tools can complement one another. SIEM gathers and analyzes event data, helps facilitate incident responses and provides data needed by SOAR to launch the automated response. Working together, they provide a solid end-to-end means for managing security breaches. XDR is a newer, more powerful and all-inclusive solution for end-to-end security event management. But, when preparing for an automated response, it also uses the data that SIEM captures. It may share data with SOAR, but SIEM has the more complementary relationship. XDR's ability to address issues occurring in internal endpoints, as well as distant offices, cloud environments, multiple websites and complex networks, makes it an important go-to solution for SOC teams. The inclusion of AI capabilities in each approach greatly increases their overall value to cybersecurity teams and SOCs. The features and capabilities of SIEM, SOAR and XDR Each option offers many benefits and supports cybersecurity teams and SOCs. And, because each system, properly configured, can automate the security event management process, SOC efficiency and productivity are increased.