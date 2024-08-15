How to select an MDR security service

Managed detection and response services are cybersecurity offerings that combine technology and human expertise to detect and respond to threats on behalf of an organization.

MDR combines multiple services spanning network and endpoint technologies, including threat hunting, 24/7 monitoring, behavioral analysis, incident analysis and response. As a managed service, a third-party provider handles the technology, as well as the response, for a client.

MDR has grown in popularity as organizations look for services to bolster their security posture. The threats they face continue to grow, and skilled cybersecurity professionals are difficult to recruit. Many organizations struggle to maintain the type of around-the-clock security operations necessary to resist cybersecurity threats that can strike at any time.

Organizations small and large find good reasons to choose MDR. SMBs often lack the resources or in-house expertise to maintain a properly staffed security operations center (SOC). Larger enterprises may choose to use MDR to augment existing security teams, providing additional coverage or specialized skills.

MDR is somewhat different than a traditional managed security service provider (MSSP), which is a class of provider that focusses primarily on managing security tools and providing alerts. In contrast, MDR services take an active approach with continuous threat hunting, real-time monitoring, incident analysis and response.

Types of MDR services The MDR market offers several service types, each with its own focus and strengths. Understanding these differences is crucial in selecting the right MDR provider for your organization's needs. Managed endpoint detection and response (MEDR) Focus. Specifically on endpoint devices, such as laptops, mobile devices and servers.

Specifically on endpoint devices, such as laptops, mobile devices and servers. Coverage. Typically includes Windows and iOS/Android for mobile; may extend to macOS and Linux.

Typically includes Windows and iOS/Android for mobile; may extend to macOS and Linux. Key feature. Uses advanced endpoint detection and response tools to detect and respond to threats at the endpoint.

Uses advanced endpoint detection and response tools to detect and respond to threats at the endpoint. Differentiation. Narrower scope compared to other MDR types but with deep expertise in endpoint security.

Narrower scope compared to other MDR types but with deep expertise in endpoint security. Use case. Ideal for organizations prioritizing protection of end-user devices or those with a large remote workforce. Managed network detection and response (MNDR) Focus. Network infrastructure, including servers, email systems, routers and firewalls.

Network infrastructure, including servers, email systems, routers and firewalls. Coverage. Can be implemented for on-premises, hybrid or cloud environments.

Can be implemented for on-premises, hybrid or cloud environments. Key feature. Applies network detection and response tools to monitor network traffic patterns and behaviors to detect threats.

Applies network detection and response tools to monitor network traffic patterns and behaviors to detect threats. Differentiation. Broader scope than MEDR, focusing on network-level threats rather than individual devices.

Broader scope than MEDR, focusing on network-level threats rather than individual devices. Use case. Suited for companies concerned with protecting their overall network infrastructure and their data in transit. Managed extended detection and response (MXDR) Focus. Comprehensive coverage across endpoints, networks, IoT devices, operational technology networks and cloud environments.

Comprehensive coverage across endpoints, networks, IoT devices, operational technology networks and cloud environments. Coverage. The most extensive, encompassing all aspects of an organization's IT infrastructure.

The most extensive, encompassing all aspects of an organization's IT infrastructure. Key feature. Makes use of extended detection and response tools to help correlate threats across different parts of an organization's infrastructure.

Makes use of extended detection and response tools to help correlate threats across different parts of an organization's infrastructure. Differentiation. Offers the most comprehensive protection by integrating data from multiple sources, providing a unified security approach; often includes direct support for in-house SOC activities.

Offers the most comprehensive protection by integrating data from multiple sources, providing a unified security approach; often includes direct support for in-house SOC activities. Use case. Ideal for organizations seeking the most comprehensive MDR solution and those with complex IT environments. MDR services differ in their scope, complexity and level of integration. MXDR potentially offers the highest level of integration, correlating threats across various parts of the IT environment, whereas MEDR and MNDR are more specialized in their respective areas. Some organizations choose to combine multiple types of MDR services; others opt to focus on a specific area of concern. MXDR often provides more direct support for existing SOC teams, acting as a partner rather than merely a service provider. Making a choice between these services depends on an organization's existing infrastructure, security priorities and resources.