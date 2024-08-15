kras99 - stock.adobe.com
How to select an MDR security service
With the threat landscape as challenging as it is, organizations are looking for reinforcements. One option is to bolster detection and response via third-party MDR services.
Managed detection and response services are cybersecurity offerings that combine technology and human expertise to detect and respond to threats on behalf of an organization.
MDR combines multiple services spanning network and endpoint technologies, including threat hunting, 24/7 monitoring, behavioral analysis, incident analysis and response. As a managed service, a third-party provider handles the technology, as well as the response, for a client.
MDR has grown in popularity as organizations look for services to bolster their security posture. The threats they face continue to grow, and skilled cybersecurity professionals are difficult to recruit. Many organizations struggle to maintain the type of around-the-clock security operations necessary to resist cybersecurity threats that can strike at any time.
Organizations small and large find good reasons to choose MDR. SMBs often lack the resources or in-house expertise to maintain a properly staffed security operations center (SOC). Larger enterprises may choose to use MDR to augment existing security teams, providing additional coverage or specialized skills.
MDR is somewhat different than a traditional managed security service provider (MSSP), which is a class of provider that focusses primarily on managing security tools and providing alerts. In contrast, MDR services take an active approach with continuous threat hunting, real-time monitoring, incident analysis and response.
Types of MDR services
The MDR market offers several service types, each with its own focus and strengths. Understanding these differences is crucial in selecting the right MDR provider for your organization's needs.
Managed endpoint detection and response (MEDR)
- Focus. Specifically on endpoint devices, such as laptops, mobile devices and servers.
- Coverage. Typically includes Windows and iOS/Android for mobile; may extend to macOS and Linux.
- Key feature. Uses advanced endpoint detection and response tools to detect and respond to threats at the endpoint.
- Differentiation. Narrower scope compared to other MDR types but with deep expertise in endpoint security.
- Use case. Ideal for organizations prioritizing protection of end-user devices or those with a large remote workforce.
Managed network detection and response (MNDR)
- Focus. Network infrastructure, including servers, email systems, routers and firewalls.
- Coverage. Can be implemented for on-premises, hybrid or cloud environments.
- Key feature. Applies network detection and response tools to monitor network traffic patterns and behaviors to detect threats.
- Differentiation. Broader scope than MEDR, focusing on network-level threats rather than individual devices.
- Use case. Suited for companies concerned with protecting their overall network infrastructure and their data in transit.
Managed extended detection and response (MXDR)
- Focus. Comprehensive coverage across endpoints, networks, IoT devices, operational technology networks and cloud environments.
- Coverage. The most extensive, encompassing all aspects of an organization's IT infrastructure.
- Key feature. Makes use of extended detection and response tools to help correlate threats across different parts of an organization's infrastructure.
- Differentiation. Offers the most comprehensive protection by integrating data from multiple sources, providing a unified security approach; often includes direct support for in-house SOC activities.
- Use case. Ideal for organizations seeking the most comprehensive MDR solution and those with complex IT environments.
MDR services differ in their scope, complexity and level of integration. MXDR potentially offers the highest level of integration, correlating threats across various parts of the IT environment, whereas MEDR and MNDR are more specialized in their respective areas.
MXDR often provides more direct support for existing SOC teams, acting as a partner rather than merely a service provider.
Making a choice between these services depends on an organization's existing infrastructure, security priorities and resources. For more comprehensive coverage, some organizations choose to combine multiple types of MDR services; others opt to focus on a specific area of concern.
Key considerations when selecting an MDR service
With many options available, choosing the right MDR service provider can be a confusing exercise. Evaluate prospective MDR providers by considering the following:
- The organization's security needs. The first step is to identify your organization's specific security challenges and requirements. Prioritize those types of threats that most concern the organization and the level of protection needed.
- Service scope and coverage. Determine whether endpoint-focused (MEDR), network-focused (MNDR) or comprehensive (MXDR) coverage is needed. Assess how well the provider's offering aligns with your infrastructure, including on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. To address potential growth over time, consider scalability as well.
- Threat detection and hunting capabilities. Evaluate the provider's approach to threat detection and proactive threat hunting. Ask about its methodologies, use of threat intelligence and how it measures effectiveness.
- Response and remediation approach. Assess the provider's incident response capabilities, including the level of automation, extent of human intervention and approval process for actions. Clarify your organization's role in the response process, and ensure it aligns with internal capabilities and preferences.
- 24/7 operations and global coverage. Understand the provider's around-the-clock service model, including staffing levels during off-hours, global coverage and escalation procedures. Determine if its operational model meets your needs for continuous protection across time zones.
- Expertise and team augmentation. Evaluate the qualifications and experience of the provider's security analysts. Assess how well they can augment your team, fill skills gaps and provide expert guidance. Consider familiarity with industry-specific threats and compliance requirements.
- Customization and flexibility. Determine the provider's ability to tailor services to meet your specific needs. For example, can the provider customize security rules? Can it accommodate any special regulatory or compliance requirements?
- Reporting, metrics and visibility. Assess the quality, frequency and depth of the provider's reporting. Ensure it offers clear visibility into the organization's security posture, provides actionable insights and aligns with your organization's KPIs for security.
- Service-level agreements (SLAs). Be sure to review the provider's SLAs, including response times, uptime guarantees and remediation commitments. Understand how it measures and reports on its performance against these agreements.
- Total cost of ownership. Review the overall cost, including any hidden fees or additional charges for specific services. Consider the long-term value proposition, factoring in potential cost savings from improved security posture, reduced risk of breaches and freed-up internal resources.
By thoroughly assessing these factors, a company's decision-makers can select an MDR service that not only addresses their immediate security needs, but also provides a strong foundation for long-term cybersecurity resilience.
Sean Michael Kerner is an IT consultant, technology enthusiast and tinkerer. He has pulled Token Ring, configured NetWare and been known to compile his own Linux kernel. He consults with industry and media organizations on technology issues.