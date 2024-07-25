The differences between open XDR vs. native XDR

Extended detection and response platforms aggregate and analyze data from disparate security tools, enabling organizations to more quickly identify and respond to security incidents. As with any tool, XDR has more than one deployment option, specifically open or native.

Let's look at XDR and then more closely at open vs. native XDR, as well as which products XDR is often confused with.

What is XDR? Coined by Palo Alto Networks in 2018, XDR is an evolution of endpoint detection and response. EDR tools collect threat data from mobile devices, workstations and other endpoints to detect, investigate, analyze and respond to security incidents. XDR platforms expand detection, investigation, analysis and response capabilities by collecting threat data from endpoints and networks, clouds, servers and email systems. With collected data ingested in an XDR tool, security teams have a more holistic view of their organization's threat landscape. XDR platforms can provide the following benefits: Enhanced threat detection. XDR tools' data collection and analysis features enable better identification of security threats and suspicious or malicious behaviors.

XDR tools' data collection and analysis features enable better identification of security threats and suspicious or malicious behaviors. Faster incident response. XDR platforms use machine learning, playbooks and workflows to automate analysis and response to detected threats.

XDR platforms use machine learning, playbooks and workflows to automate analysis and response to detected threats. Better security posture. XDR's advanced detection and response capabilities provide coverage across a variety of assets and environments.

XDR's advanced detection and response capabilities provide coverage across a variety of assets and environments. Improved security coverage. XDR platforms ingest data from disparate security tools to discover and remediate security gaps and blind spots.

What is open XDR? Open XDR, also called hybrid XDR, focuses on third-party integrations via APIs. These platforms enable organizations to collect telemetry and security data from a variety of security tools and products. As vendor-agnostic products, open XDR platforms can integrate with other vendors' security tools. Instead of ripping and replacing existing security deployments, security teams work with a core open XDR platform designed to provide a central management plane for their current setup. Open XDR platforms offer the following benefits: Security teams don't need to learn multiple new tools because they can keep existing security tools.

Teams can replace disparate security tools when necessary and as their organizations' security needs change.

They prevent siloed security tools because the open platforms report data and telemetry to a central management dashboard.

They help avoid vendor lock-in. A challenge with open XDR tools is that companies need to ensure the product they select has not only existing integrations, but also assurances that the product will continue to add integrations over time. Niche security products could be omitted because it's not feasible for vendors to engineer connections to every product. Organizations should research open XDR products before adoption to ensure they integrate with current security tools. Open XDR platforms appeal to larger organizations that are focused on using best-in-class products and want an XDR tool that overlays their security stack. Open XDR products include Exabeam Fusion XDR, ReliaQuest GreyMatter and Stellar Cyber Open XDR.

What is native XDR? Native XDR, also called closed XDR, is an all-in-one platform from a single vendor. Organizations with homogenous IT environments might choose to use a native XDR product that integrates that vendor's other security products in use. A benefit of a single-vendor native XDR product is that security teams don't have to configure integrations. Native XDR can also offer smoother automation capabilities because it is designed to work with the vendor's other security tools out of the box. Native XDR tools aren't without difficulties. If many of an organization's security tools aren't from a single vendor, it might need to rip and replace some existing tools to create a single-vendor environment. Native XDR platforms also can lack third-party integration capabilities. Organizations using native XDR can also experience vendor lock-in and can be prone to security gaps or blind spots. Native XDR tools might appeal to smaller organizations with limited budgets or organizations primarily using a single vendor for all their tech deployments. Examples of native XDR platforms include Cisco XDR, Microsoft Defender and Palo Alto Networks' Cortex XDR.