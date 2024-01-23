Managed detection and response (MDR) services are a collection of network-, host- and endpoint-based cybersecurity technologies that a third-party provider manages for a client organization. The provider typically installs technology on premises at the client organization and provides additional external and automated services through software.

MDRs improve cybersecurity by searching for threats and responding to them once detected. They also enable users to connect with the provider's security experts, who can help bolster the security skills of the client company's IT department. This makes them ideal for businesses that don't have a designated threat detection team in-house.

Managed detection and response services are growing in popularity, partially because of the growing skills gap in cybersecurity. Gartner predicted in 2018 that 15% of mid- to large-size corporations would use MDR services in 2020, compared to the 1% that used them in 2018.

MDR vs. classic managed security Both MDR and classic managed security products perform the same general function; externally assisting companies with cybersecurity. However, there are a few core differences between MDR services and classic managed security services, including: Compliance -- classic managed security services, sometimes called managed security service providers (MSSP s ), are typically focused much more on compliance reporting and helping businesses meet compliance requirements. MDR services rarely focus on this.

), are typically focused much more on compliance reporting and helping businesses meet compliance requirements. MDR services rarely focus on this. Log format -- MSSPs are generally able to work with a wider variety of event logs and contexts. MDRs, on the other hand, use primarily just use the logs that come with their tools.

Human interaction -- MSSPs handle any communication with the provider through online portals and emails. MDRs have teams of experts -- sometimes referred to as a security operations center (SOC) -- that can be reached through multiple channels in real time.

Detection methods -- Because of the human component that MDRs offer, they can apply deeper analysis to alerts and detect novel threats. MSSPs are less involved in analysis and therefore focus more on known and frequently occurring threats using a rule-based system.

Network visibility -- MDRs can detect events and movement within a client network, whereas MSSPs focus mainly on perimeter. Each option has its strengths and weaknesses. MSSPs are good for managing foundational security technology like firewalls and performing day-to-day security tasks. MDRs are more specialized services designed to handle complex modern networks and the new vulnerabilities they present. Companies can use both products in tandem to maximize the benefits of each.