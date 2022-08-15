Cybersecurity skills gap: Why it exists and how to address it

It's no secret that companies are facing a huge cybersecurity talent shortage. The word's been out for several years that many high-paying positions requiring cybersecurity skills are going unfilled.

Unfortunately, broadcasting the cybersecurity skills gap hasn't done enough to increase the cyber workforce. Indeed, the vast majority of cyber professionals (95%) believe the skills gap has not improved over the past few years, and nearly half (44%) believe it has gotten worse, according to research from Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) and analyst firm Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), a TechTarget division.

How big is the gap? Cyberseek reported there are around 1.1 million people employed in cybersecurity in the U.S., but over 700,000 unfilled positions are currently available. Worldwide, the cyber workforce shortfall is approximately 3.5 million people.

Understanding the cybersecurity skills gap and its impact Meanwhile, as organizations compete against each other to acquire the scarce talent available, cybersecurity salaries keep escalating, meaning that organizations can't afford to hire as many cybersecurity workers. The existing workforce is asked to take on more work, which in turn causes burnout, the ISSA study found. The result is that companies, government agencies, educational institutions and other organizations have weaker security in place than they should, putting all of their employees, customers and constituents at increased risk of data breaches, privacy violations, financial fraud and other adverse consequences. Bridging this vast gap requires understanding why the cybersecurity skills shortage exists and persists. This article explores that and proposes several ways that IT leaders and their organizations can address the underlying problems.

Top 5 causes of the cybersecurity skills shortage Many factors have come together to cause the cybersecurity skills gap. Here are the top five causes: The demand for cybersecurity talent keeps increasing. Not only has nearly every organization become completely dependent on technology, but technology also continues to become more complex. Securing today's systems, networks and data against cyber attacks is tougher than ever, with even more security technologies and processes needed to work in concert with each other. So, organizations need their cyber workforces to be larger and have a wider range of skills than ever before. The pool of cybersecurity talent lacks diversity. According to a recent workforce study from (ISC)2, only about 25% of the cybersecurity workforce around the world is female. A survey from the Aspen Institute determined that in the United States, 19% of the population is Hispanic but only 4% of the cyber workforce is Hispanic. Native Americans and Black Americans are also significantly underrepresented in cyber careers. Employers have unrealistic expectations. Cybersecurity job descriptions often require college degrees, multiple certifications and years and years of experience in a variety of security disciplines. Many candidates who would be assets to organizations don't apply for these jobs because they assume that the requirements are truly required. Others do apply but don't even get a call back because they lack a degree or sufficient hands-on experience. Employees aren't keeping their skills up to date. The challenges that employers need to tackle change over time, such as the increasing reliance on cloud security and the evolving threats against data and systems. But employees are so overworked that they often don't have the opportunity to learn new skills, attend training, take online courses or pursue new certifications. And this isn't just technical skills -- soft skills like communication are also needed. Cybersecurity experts are leaving the profession. Alarmingly, a recent survey found that over one-third of the cybersecurity workforce are planning to change careers. There's a major employee retention problem, due in large part to constant staffing shortages and the incredible pressure of many cybersecurity jobs. As people leave the field, the shortages become even worse, which causes more people to leave the field. Here are five reasons the cybersecurity skills gap continues to grow, and three ways companies can address the problem.