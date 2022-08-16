Building a cybersecurity culture has always been an important element of an organization's cybersecurity strategy. The massive shift to remote work induced by COVID-19 followed by the growth of the hybrid workplace, however, has fundamentally changed the threat landscape.

Cybersecurity policies of the past and even those instituted at the start of the pandemic must be reevaluated in the face of new cybersecurity challenges, said Candy Alexander, president of Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) International, a not-for-profit international organization for security professionals, and CISO at NeuEon Inc.

"We need to identify the new risks, articulate the new risks and make sure that's aligned with the business strategy," Alexander said.

When risk profiles change, so must an organization's cybersecurity culture, she stressed. The behaviors and mindset required to deal with evolving security risks -- a company's cybersecurity culture -- must be organization-wide.

Indeed, building a culture of cybersecurity is not just important for the organization. "You need to build it for your customers as well. You need to focus on the entire ecosystem," said Aanchal Gupta, corporate vice president of Azure Security and M365 Security at Microsoft.

What is a cybersecurity culture and why is it important? Jinan Budge, principal analyst at Forrester Research, defines cybersecurity culture as a work environment where every person is excited by cybersecurity and motivated to make it better; people understand why cybersecurity is important; and they see themselves as part of the solution. Fostering a cybersecurity culture also ensures that employees are aware of what the risks are, or could be, and understand how to respond to or report such risks. This awareness, in turn, helps better protect an organization by creating a strong line of defense against cyber attacks and possible data breaches, Alexander said.

Challenges of creating a cybersecurity culture However, the path to creating a cybersecurity culture -- one that will improve business and decrease risks -- can be riddled with challenges. The lack of an adequate budget for security is one major obstacle. Building a cybersecurity culture without buy-in from the company's executive ranks is another. Other challenges security teams face, Forrester's Budge said, include the following: Security has a bad rap. The "brand of security" is an important element in creating a cybersecurity culture. The fact that security teams are not always respected or understood is a hurdle security teams must overcome by working to change people's attitude toward security.

The "brand of security" is an important element in creating a cybersecurity culture. The fact that security teams are not always respected or understood is a hurdle security teams must overcome by working to change people's attitude toward security. Internecine fighting. The effort starts in the security organization, but often, there's a lot of "toxicity" within the security teams themselves, Budge said, which impacts the broader organization and can be an impediment to building a security culture.

The effort starts in the security organization, but often, there's a lot of "toxicity" within the security teams themselves, Budge said, which impacts the broader organization and can be an impediment to building a security culture. CISO lacks the "right stuff." The organization's top security officer must be up to the job. Finding a transformational CISO who can lead and build a cybersecurity culture -- and make it a priority -- will be a challenge for many companies.