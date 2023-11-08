Research points to 5 ways to improve cybersecurity culture

Cybersecurity culture helps merge cybersecurity and the business. New research from TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group and the Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) provided multiple suggestions from cybersecurity professionals to help drive this change in five key areas.

The European Union Agency for Network and Information Security defines cybersecurity culture as "the knowledge, beliefs, perceptions, attitudes, assumptions, norms and values of people regarding cybersecurity and how they manifest themselves in people's behavior with information technologies. Cybersecurity culture encompasses familiar topics, including cybersecurity awareness and information security frameworks, but is broader in both scope and application, being concerned with making information security considerations an integral part of an employee's job, habits and conduct, embedding them in their day-to-day actions."

When organizations embrace this culture change, cybersecurity becomes everyone's job -- developers, line-of-business managers, knowledge workers, executives -- everyone. In other words, everyone is on their best behavior while remaining vigilant for any signs of trouble. Alternatively, organizations that minimize cybersecurity culture delegate digital protection to the CISO and a small team of technologists. And employee sloppiness leads to increasing business risk, compliance violations and cyber attacks.

Most CISOs and business managers I speak with recognize these issues and are making efforts to improve cybersecurity culture and better align cybersecurity with the business. That said, you can't just put up posters, hire motivational speakers or snap your fingers to drive this change.