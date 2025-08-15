Trump shifts U.S. competition policy

President Donald Trump revoked former President Joe Biden's executive order on competition policy, further signaling the administration's move away from regulatory scrutiny of U.S. companies.

Biden's 2021 competition executive order contained 72 initiatives, including heightening merger scrutiny and tasking federal agencies with creating rules regarding competitive practices in online marketplaces.

While the order was largely aimed at big tech companies, it supported entities beyond the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), such as the Department of Agriculture, to promote broader pro-competitive policymaking across industries. Trump's decision this week to revoke Biden's competition order indicates a shift in the federal government's approach to competition policy, especially when it comes to big tech.

Alan Pelz-Sharpe, founder of market research firm Deep Analysis, described Trump's revocation of the competition order as an "odd decision," considering that major competition concerns still exist in the tech sector.

This was a market that needed more scrutiny around its anticompetitive behavior, not less. Alan Pelz-SharpeFounder, Deep Analysis

Pelz-Sharpe said those concerns could be heightened, given heavy investments in AI in recent years by companies like OpenAI, Google, Microsoft and Nvidia. Pelz-Sharpe said there is fear that a handful of major players will control AI at scale, which could raise costs and create vendor lock-in for enterprises.

"At the very least, this move will embolden the largest tech buyers to put more pressure on, or potentially acquire, competitors," he said. "This was a market that needed more scrutiny around its anticompetitive behavior, not less."