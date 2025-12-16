Nutanix sovereign cloud hits Broadcom with multi-cloud hook

Nutanix customers can now operate the company's infrastructure control plane behind their own firewalls, as regulatory compliance and data gravity around AI workloads have increased enterprise interest in sovereign cloud.

Sovereign cloud refers to cloud infrastructure or services designed to reside within a specific geographic boundary, often to comply with regulations such as the EU's GDPR. Enterprise interest in sovereign cloud has grown over the last two years, partly due to increased geopolitical volatility and the fact that companies are reluctant to move large repositories of enterprise data into public clouds to support AI applications, due to both cost and security concerns.

"There's no doubt this is becoming more important to a range of customers -- chiefly government and public sector companies -- but by no means limited to them, especially outside of the US," said Simon Robinson, an analyst at Omdia, a division of Informa TechTarget. "Our research found 74% of organizations say sovereign clouds are more important now than two years ago, for example."

In response, the Nutanix Cloud Platform, previously managed only using SaaS, now offers an entirely self-managed option for its Nutanix Central control plane, including support for completely disconnected environments. Plans are also in place to support self-management for the Nutanix Data Lens data security service.

Given the widespread appeal of sovereign cloud, Nutanix is far from alone in adjusting its products accordingly. Most major IT infrastructure vendors and cloud providers also offer sovereign cloud and disaggregated infrastructure products designed to maintain data residency in specific locations.

However, the Nutanix approach to sovereign cloud also maintains connections to public cloud providers, including a new Nutanix Government Cloud Clusters (GC2) service on AWS. Federal agencies in the United States can use GC2 to run a distributed sovereign cloud within their Amazon Virtual Private Cloud with no external SaaS connections or shared credentials. A Nutanix Cloud Clusters service is also now generally available on Google Cloud and Europe's OVHcloud, as well as for additional regions within Azure and AWS.

The sovereignty dynamic is fast evolving, and really varies depending on location and industry … customers are going to value a platform that offers them choice and agility. Simon RobinsonAnalyst, Omdia

Distributed sovereign cloud assets will be accompanied by updates to Nutanix management tools, which the vendor is also rolling out this week. These include a new Infrastructure Manager tool within its Nutanix Prism Central application, which streamlines setup and maintenance for management domains such as sovereign clouds within larger environments.