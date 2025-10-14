NetApp adds AI Data Engine, expands Nvidia partnership

NetApp moved beyond enterprise data storage into higher-level data management with the preview of a new AI Data Engine product and AFX hardware in partnership with Nvidia.

AI Data Engine (AIDE), expected to become generally available in the first calendar quarter of 2026, is a fourfold set of software tools that collect, curate, sync, protect and prepare data for use by AI applications. It's different from the data pipeline systems in widespread use by data scientists, such as Apache Kafka, because it's focused on centrally collecting and curating an organization's data, rather than transforming and transmitting it from a source to a destination.

AIDE uses the NetApp metadata engine to generate a structured, centralized view of an organization's data, along with a set of APIs to query that data. It uses NetApp's SnapMirror and SnapDiff snapshot functions to keep data in sync and automatically detect changes in data sets. A feature called Data Guardrails automatically classifies and protects data.

Finally, a Data Curator component generates vector embeddings at the data storage layer before data is moved to vector databases to improve efficiency. Data Curator can act as a retrieval-augmented generation endpoint using Nvidia NIM microservices. In the future, AIDE will also run on Nvidia RTX PRO Servers.

NetApp and several other major enterprise storage vendors have already partnered with Nvidia as part of its AI Data Platform reference architecture, launched in March. But Gagan Gulati, senior vice president and general manager of data services at NetApp, said in an interview with Informa TechTarget that it's the start of bigger things to come for NetApp with Nvidia.

"This is all being done in collaboration with Nvidia," Gulati said of AIDE, which led the news announcements at NetApp's Insight 2025 conference this week. "Everybody's running with Nvidia, but to get the power of enterprise data, NetApp's going to be the first big data infrastructure company that they're partnering with."

NetApp brings unstructured data chops to AIDE Simon Robinson Simon Robinson NetApp is not alone in offering a data engine product for AI data management -- Oden Technologies, Scale AI and Vast Data also offer such systems. But NetApp has focused on unstructured data and metadata for 30 years, which could give it a leg up in the AI infrastructure race, said Simon Robinson, an analyst at Omdia, a division of Informa TechTarget. "There are certain aspects of managing a data pipeline in an AI context that NetApp has some unique perspectives on because of its proximity to the underlying data," Robinson said. "Classifying that data and applying policies around it takes overhead; it's very processor-intensive. Building dedicated processing resources around that is pragmatic, but there is also some really interesting innovation." Nancy Gohring Nancy Gohring For example, AIDE's Data Guardrails identifies sensitive data, for which users can set usage policies. The feature can also redact information or exclude sensitive data from use by AI apps. "NetApp is arguing that masking sensitive data at the beginning of the data pipeline is a strong way to exclude that data in advance, rather than try to prevent access to that data later in the pipeline," said Nancy Gohring, an analyst at IDC. "In reality, it’s probably not an either/or, but an added layer of protection. It will be key for them to build the right partnerships and integrations with the data and AI governance tools that enterprises are beginning to adopt."

NetApp AFX decouples compute and capacity AIDE is accompanied by a generally available NetApp AFX all-flash array certified as part of Nvidia's DGX SuperPod architecture, which comprises Nvidia DGX servers, InfiniBand and Ethernet networking components, management nodes and storage. AFX represents NetApp's foray into disaggregated storage, a trendy term for systems that decouple storage controllers from storage capacity, or offer an alternative to hyperconverged infrastructure, depending on the vendor. For NetApp, “disaggregated” refers to infrastructure spread between on-premises data centers, remote sites and the public cloud. With a minimum configuration of four controllers, AFX systems aren't meant for the smallest edge computing locations but can blend in with customers' existing deployments with public cloud storage services that already run NetApp's ONTAP storage operating system. AI is inherently a hybrid cloud workflow. Sandeep SinghSVP & GM, NetApp "AI is inherently a hybrid cloud workflow," said Sandeep Singh, senior vice president and general manager of enterprise storage at NetApp, in an interview. "So having the ability to unify and enable a hybrid workflow across on-prem and public clouds or new clouds, sovereign clouds, becomes critical." IDC's Gohring said NetApp's approach to disaggregated storage could also help enterprises efficiently use GPUs when training AI models. "At times, you want to scale storage capacity for very large training data sets, but you don’t want to have to scale your very expensive GPUs at the same rate, since that compute isn’t actually being used," she said.