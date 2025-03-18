Storage metadata services for AI apps trending at Nvidia GTC

Storage vendors are jockeying once more to position their software and hardware as premier offerings for AI workload infrastructure at Nvidia's GPU Technology Conference in San Jose, Calif., this week.

The latest trend among storage vendors is integrating metadata tools and services into their platforms to create unstructured data lakes, which form the core information repositories of AI applications.

Some vendors are looking for unique hardware offerings while others are relying almost exclusively on software, but strategies for performant AI storage are still under development, said Simon Robinson, an analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, now part of Omdia.

"As ever with AI, it's in a constant state of evolution," Robinson said.

Metadata meta Metadata is emerging as a key component for many storage offerings focused on AI, with vendors attempting to differentiate capabilities in automation, comprehension and access speeds. Performant AI applications need higher access speeds for storage memory and software services, but metadata provides vital intelligence to data, said Brent Ellis, an analyst at Forrester Research. Metadata brings immediate context to data such as the date of creation, whether sensitive information is in the files and which user created the file, he said. More complicated or specialized tags can form important connections for vector databases, the primary databases used for generative AI applications. Detailed metadata can return information that's buried in hybrid-cloud environments. "The focus on metadata is really important for AI development, applications and models," Ellis said. "When you talk about adding intelligence to the application layer, context matters a lot." [Metadata is] so useful and is so commoditized that every system needs it. Brent EllisAnalyst, Forrester Research Bringing metadata management into the storage environment could eliminate the need for a separate data management layer, he said. Most metadata markings and tags are universal, so data lakes can be created from a variety of cloud and on-premises sources, regardless of specific hardware or services. "What's interesting is the particular convergence of this into storage," Ellis said. "It's like adding a feature to the storage layer that wasn't there before. [Metadata is] so useful and is so commoditized that every system needs it."

Software solutions NetApp and DataDirect Networks (DDN) are two vendors prioritizing metadata for their AI software offerings at and ahead of the GPU Technology Conference (GTC) this year. The NetApp OnTap hybrid-cloud storage operating system now supports Nvidia AI Data Platform reference design and is available within several Nvidia reference architectures for systems like the Nvidia DGX SuperPod or HGX Systems. Last September, NetApp announced its NetApp Metadata Engine, a new capability within OnTap that will bring disaggregated storage management to NetApp hardware and public clouds for AI workloads. The company has not set a release date for the product. The importance of metadata discovery and automation will increase in the years to come for AI applications beyond Metadata Engine, said Jonsi Stefansson, CTO and senior vice president at NetApp. Effective metadata cataloging is a way for enterprises to discover useful data for AI regardless of location or department. "Anybody can reap the benefits of the metadata catalog, no matter what you're trying to do," he said. "The [data storage] silos are killing the advancement of AI." DDN similarly aims to eliminate silos and orphaned data through DDN Infinia, a software-defined object storage platform with data management and multi-tenancy capabilities. The Infinia software also forms the basis of DDN's numerous new offerings announced at GTC. DDN previewed EXA Fusion Tuesday, which combines the vendor's ExaScaler parallel file system with the Infinia software. DDN also debuted Infinia Ocean, a data automation platform for hybrid cloud environments at GTC. DDN did not provide specific launch dates for Fusion and Infinia Ocean. DDN still sells its storage software with hardware appliances, but those appliances use commodity hardware, said Alex Bouzari, co-founder and CEO of DDN. Bespoke hardware configurations are anathema to AI adoption, as best practices and new technologies have customers wanting to avoid an architecture lock-in, he said. "It's just not realistic in the world of AI, where things are moving very fast," Bouzari said. "You have to be doing [AI workloads] on top of existing infrastructure. The hardware layer has been commoditized; it's the software layer that is valuable." DDN is taking its software ambitions further with IndustrySync, a new service available Tuesday. IndustrySync offers AI stacks sold through the cloud for a variety of industries, including financial services, life systems and autonomous driving. These stacks include DDN's Infinia software operating on Nvidia DGX systems through a variety of cloud providers.