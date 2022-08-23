RAID 1 vs. RAID 0: Which level is best for data protection?

The right RAID level is a crucial decision for storage admins. When it comes to data backup, the RAID level will determine the level of redundancy and protection against failure.

RAID, or redundant array of independent disks, refers to the way in which multiple disks are arranged and work together to host a single volume. The different arrangements of these disks are RAID levels.

When an administrator chooses a RAID level, they usually do so based on the hardware requirements and the RAID level's characteristics. These affect storage capacity, performance and fault tolerance. Two of the most basic RAID levels are RAID 0 and RAID 1. If admins cannot choose between the benefits of these levels, there are other options.

What is RAID 0? RAID 0 is also known as a stripe set. It works by distributing data across two or more disks in a way that maximizes both storage capacity and performance. Suppose that a file was written to a RAID 0 array consisting of three disks. One-third of the file would reside on each of the three disks. The advantage to RAID 0 is that, because three disks are used, the file can be written and read three times more quickly than with a single disk. The primary disadvantage to using a RAID 0 set is that stripe sets do not offer any redundancy, meaning that there is no protection against disk failure. If any one of the disks in a RAID 0 array were to fail, then the entire stripe set will fail.

What is RAID 1? RAID 1 is known as a mirror set. RAID 1 arrays usually consist of two disks, although some mirror sets include additional mirrors. These two disks act as exact duplicates of one another. All write operations are directed to both disks so that the two disks are always in sync with one another. Unlike RAID 0, RAID 1 provides protection against disk failure. The storage volume will remain accessible even if one of the disks in the mirror set were to fail. However, a mirror cannot withstand the failure of multiple disks unless multiple mirrors are present. It is also worth noting that, because each disk in the mirror set contains a complete copy of the data, the set has an overhead level of 50%. This means that the mirror set's usable storage capacity is equal to that of a single disk. Likewise, the RAID 1 set's performance is also the same as it would be for a single disk. When choosing between RAID 1 and RAID 0, organizations must decide what is the most important to them: performance, capacity or fault tolerance.