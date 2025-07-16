Consultants, SIs back AWS agentic AI marketplace launch

Consulting and systems integration companies are among the hundreds of launch partners backing the new AWS agentic AI cloud marketplace, which the hyperscaler rolled out today.

Partners such as Accenture, Cognizant, Deloitte, Presidio, PwC, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro provide offerings on AWS' AI Agents and Tools marketplace, which functions within the flagship AWS Marketplace. Agentic AI products and services have been previously available on AWS Marketplace, but the new agentic AI one differs as a distinctly branded category and for its integration with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore services. AgentCore, also announced today, lets customers deploy and run AI agents.

AWS' agentic AI marketplace move tracks with the broader trend toward fulfilling customer demand for agentic AI in marketplaces, where IT service providers play a growing role. Google Cloud Marketplace, Microsoft's Azure Marketplace and Salesforce's AppExchange also offer subsections that focus on agentic AI.

Chris Sullivan, vice president of AWS channels and alliances for the Americas, cited an "incredible increase" in demand and opportunity for agentic AI as influencing the timing of the new marketplace's launch.

To meet that demand, Sullivan said he anticipates that partners will be able to build complex offerings that combine professional services and software in the AI Agents and Tools marketplace. In the AWS Marketplace, partners often use the platform's Channel Partner Private Offer, or CPPO, feature to bundle and sell software and services.

AWS specifically cites professional services as one of the types of "agent solutions" available in the AI Agents and Tools marketplace. The company said customers will be able to develop and implement "an AI strategy with specialized professional services from AWS Partners." The other categories include embedded agents, prebuilt agents, agent tools and agent development offerings.