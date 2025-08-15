News brief: Rising OT threats put critical infrastructure at risk

One of the most notorious ransomware incidents in history happened in May 2021, when malicious hackers held the Colonial Pipeline hostage, causing gas shortages and widespread panic. The high-profile incident underscored the vulnerability of U.S. critical infrastructure and operational technology (OT) to cyberattacks.

Today, OT -- which we rely on for water, transportation, food, electricity and more -- faces escalating threats. According to recent research from Fortinet, 82% of organizations saw intrusions affect their OT systems in the past year, an increase from 73% in 2024 and 49% in 2023.

This week's featured articles explore the global financial stakes of OT security, vulnerabilities opening critical infrastructure to attack and new guidance from the federal government for securing OT assets.

OT cyber threats put more than $300B at risk annually Catastrophic cybersecurity events involving OT have the potential to cost nearly $330 billion in a single year, according to a new report by security vendor Dragos and risk services firm Marsh McLennan, with business interruption accounting for $172 billion of those losses. The researchers said there is a .4% likelihood of such a scenario unfolding in 2026. In contrast, the average annual global risk is $12.7 billion, while the 12-month aggregated risk is $31 billion. According to Dragos researchers, many companies underestimate the risk that OT disruptions pose to business continuity. As a result, they focus their cybersecurity budgets primarily on IT rather than OT. The report suggested reducing OT risk with the following strategies: Maintain comprehensive incident response plans.

Use defensible architecture.

Perform continuous monitoring. Read the full story by David Jones on Cybersecurity Dive.

OT networks under active attack due to critical RCE flaw Attackers are exploiting a critical remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability in the Erlang programming language's Open Telecom Platform, widely used in OT networks and critical infrastructure. The flaw enables unauthenticated users to execute commands through SSH connection protocol messages that should be processed only after authentication. Researchers from Palo Alto Networks' Unit 42 said they have observed more than 3,300 exploitation attempts since May 1, with about 70% targeting OT networks across healthcare, agriculture, media and high-tech sectors. Experts urged affected organizations to patch immediately, calling it a top priority for any security team defending an OT network. The flaw, which has a CVSS score of 10, could enable an attacker to gain full control over a system and disrupt connected systems -- particularly worrisome in critical infrastructure. Read the full story by Elizabeth Montalbano on Dark Reading.

Attackers use Citrix NetScaler flaws to penetrate critical infrastructure Dutch authorities have reported successful cyberattacks against critical infrastructure organizations using vulnerabilities in Citrix NetScaler products. The attacks began in May, predating Citrix's June disclosure of two critical flaws. The sophisticated attackers reportedly concealed their activities by erasing evidence of the intrusions. Thousands of vulnerable NetScaler instances remain exposed worldwide, including more than 1,300 in the U.S., according to the Shadowserver Foundation. The group said it has detected exploitation attempts for both vulnerabilities. CISA has urged organizations to immediately patch the vulnerability. Security experts fear widespread attacks like those that exploited the Citrix Bleed vulnerability in 2023. Read the full story by Eric Geller on Cybersecurity Dive.

Industrial protocol's encryption flaws leave critical infrastructure exposed A security researcher has uncovered significant vulnerabilities in Open Platform Communications Unified Architecture (OPC UA), a widely used industrial communication protocol that often replaces VPNs in OT environments. Despite its complex cryptography, the protocol contains design flaws that could enable attackers to bypass authentication and exploit outdated encryption standards. Researcher Tom Tervoort, a security specialist at Netherlands-based security company Secura, identified issues affecting at least seven different products, resulting in the issuing of three CVEs. The OPC Foundation has worked with vendors to implement fixes, which include software updates and configuration changes. Organizations using OPC UA are advised to check vendor documentation, apply patches and consider IP allowlisting to protect critical infrastructure from potential exploitation. Read the full story by Alex Culafi on Dark Reading.