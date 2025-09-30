Strategic IT outlook: Tech conferences and events calendar

In today's climate of uncertainty and rapidly evolving technologies, the cost for CIOs of falling behind is higher than ever.

Technology industry conferences and events offer the best opportunities for CIOs to stay ahead of the curve and gain a deeper understanding of how to align emerging innovations with business value.

While there's a wealth of technical information you can gather at a quality technology conference, there are other good reasons to attend. Conferences provide opportunities to engage directly with peers, industry experts, potential vendors and other technology and business leaders to discuss similar challenges, build best practices and compare strategies.

Here are some conferences and events that CIOs will want to put on their calendars.

If you have a tech conference or event that you would like to appear in this calendar, email [email protected].

Oracle AI World When: Oct. 13-16, 2025 Where: Las Vegas Cost: $2,399, general attendee; $1,799, group pass; $1,399, public sector. Topics covered at this event include Oracle vision and strategy, AI development in Oracle applications, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure development. Conference speakers include Larry Ellison -- co-founder of Oracle; Steve Miranda -- executive vice president of application development at Oracle; and Juan Louiza -- vice president of Oracle database technologies. Extras: party featuring Def Leppard. Register for Oracle AI World here.

Dreamforce When: Oct. 14-16, 2025 Where: San Francisco Cost: $2,299, full conference. Topics covered include agentic AI development with Agentforce; AI development for the contact center, customer experience, field service management; Data Cloud and Tableau analytics and insights. Conference speakers include Marc Benioff -- Salesforce CEO; Sundar Pichai -- CEO at Alphabet/Google; and Adam Evans -- executive vice president and general manager of Salesforce AI Platform. Extras: concerts with Metallica and Benson Boone. Register for Dreamforce here.

Gartner IT Symposium/Expo When: Oct. 20-23, 2025 Where: Orlando, Fla. Cost: $7,925, standard; $5,925, public sector. Topics covered include top technology trends for 2026, overcoming resistance and building enthusiasm for AI adoption, and leading CIOs through uncertainty. Conference speakers include Marc Benioff -- Salesforce CEO; Liana Bailey -- CIO, State of California; and Leigh-Ann Russell -- CIO and global head of engineering, Bank of New York Mellon. Extras: special event at Magic Kingdom Park. Register for Gartner IT Symposium/Expo here.

Gartner HR Symposium/Expo When: Oct. 27-29, 2025 Where: Orlando, Fla. Cost: $4,975, standard; $4,125, public sector. Topics covered include HR's new domain in the AI era, navigating the multi-generational workplace and building a growth-ready workforce in the AI era. Conference speakers include Katie Sutherland – director, advisory at Gartner; Harsh Kundulli – vice president and analyst at Gartner; and Lehua Stonebreaker -- senior vice president of people at SmartRecruiters. Extras: networking receptions. Register for Gartner HR Symposium/Expo here.

InfoSec World When: Oct. 27-29, 2025 Where: Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Cost: $4,195, standard. Topics covered include the "Big Shift" and cybersecurity careers, AI security threats and the rise of cybercrime, and AI privacy and security. Conference speakers include Ben Rothke -- senior information security manager at Experian; Sean Flynn -- director of security technology and strategy at Akamai; and David Foote -- co-founder, chief analyst and research officer at Foote Partners LLC. Extras: networking reception; discounted passes for Walt Disney World parks. Register for InfoSec World here.

GitHub Universe When: Oct. 28-29, 2025 Where: San Francisco Cost: $1,499, general admission; free, virtual pass. Topics covered include using AI-powered tools to accelerate software development, managing multiple organizations without multiplying the pain and how to vibe code responsibly. Conference speakers include Tobias Ahlin -- principal product designer at GitHub; Cody De Arkland -- senior director of developer experience at Sentry; and Andrew Lau -- co-founder and CEO at Jellyfish. Extras: board games and tech trivia sessions. Register for GitHub Universe here.

Forrester Technology and Data Strategy North America When: Nov. 2-5, 2025 Where: Austin and Virtual Cost: $3,895, standard for clients; $4,095, standard for non-clients. Topics covered include when to customize technology for industry optimization, strategic AI platform acquisition for technology leaders and managing your AI value delivery. Conference speakers include Venkat Achanta -- chief technology data and analytics officer at TransUnion; Michael Demissie -- head of applied AI and practice at BNY; and Sandra Loughlin -- chief learning scientist at EPAM. Extras: networking receptions. Register for Forrester Technology and Data Strategy North America here.

Microsoft Ignite When: Nov. 18-21, 2025 Where: San Francisco Cost: $2,325 in person; virtual free. Topics covered include AI and productivity, IT service management and observability with AI, and supply chain intelligence. Conference speakers include Satya Nadella -- Microsoft CEO; Judson Althoff -- executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Microsoft; and Scott Guthrie -- executive vice president of Cloud and AI Group at Microsoft. Extras: block party. Register Microsoft Ignite here.

AWS Re:Invent When: Dec. 1-6, 2025 Where: Las Vegas Cost: $2,099, standard. Topics covered include AWS cloud innovation strategy and roadmap, AWS cloud architecture, and AWS AI tools and agents. Conference speakers include Matt Garman -- AWS CEO; Dr. Swami Sivasubramanian -- vice president for agentic AI at AWS; and Dave Brown, vice president of AWS Compute and Machine Learning Services. Extras: re:Play party. Register for AWS Re:Invent here.

Gartner Identity and Access Management Summit When: Dec. 8-10, 2025 Where: Grapevine, Texas Cost: $3,993, standard; $3,425, public sector. Topics covered include successful privileged access management deployment, workforce identity verification and AI use cases for IAM. Conference speakers include Jesse Israel -- founder of The Big Quiet; Michael Kelley -- senior director analyst at Gartner; and Jen Easterly -- strategic adviser at Huntress. Extras: exhibit showcase networking reception. Register for Gartner Identity and Access Management Summit here.

Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference When: Dec. 9-11, 2025 Where: Las Vegas Cost: $4,750, standard; $4,025, public sector. Topics covered include strategic roadmap for Infrastructure and Operations success, preparing for the next "CrowdStrike Like" incident and key trends in digital employee experience. Conference speakers include West Richter Jr. -- director of global IT service delivery at Moog; Autumn Stanish -- director and analyst at Gartner; and Dennis Smith -- vice president and analyst at Gartner. Extras: exhibit showcase networking reception. Register for Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference here.