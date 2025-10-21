Gartner unveils top technology trends for 2026

Gartner analysts identified 10 critical technology trends that will reshape enterprise operations by 2026, with AI taking center stage across multiple domains.

Speaking at the Gartner IT Symposium in Orlando, Fla., Gartner analysts Tori Paulman and Gene Alvarez emphasized that the pace of innovation is fundamentally changing, with breakthrough developments happening in real time rather than over extended periods.

The top 10 technology trends for 2026 include the following:

AI supercomputing platform.

Multiagent systems.

Domain-specific language models.

AI security platforms.

AI-native development platforms.

Confidential computing.

Physical AI.

Preemptive cybersecurity.

Digital provenance.

Geopatriation.

Innovation is happening now The market is unpredictable, and volatility may speed the trends up or slow them down, said Paulman. But they are undeniably happening. "The pace of innovation is changing," they said. "The next wave of innovation isn't going to happen next year -- it's happening here this week." The first major trend centers on AI-native development platforms, which team people and AI. AI will join programmers, and each developer will work with an AI assistant making up a software creation team, Alvarez said. If an organization has 10 developers working on one project, they could be split into five teams of two developers partnered with AI, which can deliver five projects rather than one. "This is also going to be the solution to the developer productivity problem," he said. "It's also going to help in bringing nontechnical developers or business users into the development teams, creating applications specific to an organization." The trend of AI supercomputing platforms will provide these combined developer teams the resources they need for innovation, Paulman said. The supercomputing platforms will act like a GPS system for development, combining accelerators, orchestration and high-speed infrastructure to help developers develop in real time. The speed and efficiency of these platforms will be useful for biotech firms to model vaccines and therapies in weeks instead of years, financial services companies to model risk portfolios to derisk the portfolio management process and energy companies to map extreme weather to optimize their grids. The trend for modular multi-agent systems will handle specific tasks in an enterprise. Alvarez compared these agents to the pit crews of Formula 1 race teams, where the crew must work in concert together, but every member handles a specific task when the race car comes into the pit. The advantage of the task-specific multi-agent systems is that it can reduce the possibility of AI-induced hallucinations, while supporting a complex workflow, he said. This results in dynamic agents that call each other as needed to do different things. But organizations should not bite off more than they can chew, and organizations should start by building small and specific agents, Alvarez said. "Don't build large monolithic agents because they become too hard to manage and bring in potential problems like hallucinations," he said. "You also don't want to think of these multi-agent systems as human; they augment and work alongside humans."

Smaller is better Domain-specific language models (also known as small language models) is a coming trend that will get better value from AI agents, Paulman said. Large language models have "gobbled up everything" and are akin to the Library of Congress, which includes every book ever written, they said. Domain-specific language models are more like the New York University Law School library, with specific knowledge that's focused on the tasks the organization needs done. "Organizations can spend less time searching and get better results," Paulman said. "CIOs are sitting on a value goldmine, and you have the ability to build domain-specific language models as a digital service." However, organizations will need to be fully transparent about what the model knows and doesn't know, and they will need context engineers to constantly feed the model with the most appropriate and up-to-date sources, she said. Physical AI has been around for a long time, with devices performing tasks guided by AI – such as the Roomba cleaning systems, but the trend is picking up steam, Alvarez said "Physical AI is designed to interact with the physical world. It senses what's around it and can act in that environment," he said. There are challenges in moving around in the physical world that the physical AI devices will need to negotiate and learn from, Alvarez said. For example, a drone that is tasked with trimming tree branches must decide between a tree branch and a power line and cut only the tree branch. "They have to deal with unpredictability and learn from what they do. Testing what you have to do in the physical world requires that learning process," he said.