IT operations will continue to evolve rapidly in 2026, requiring organizations to adapt their technology and governance practices to remain efficient, relevant and sustainable.

Organizations must undergo strategic transformations that deliver demonstrable improvements and performance while maintaining cost-effectiveness.

Unsurprisingly, the primary new advancements center on AI and cloud transformation, while cybersecurity and automation continue to be standard topics emphasized by new technologies. Many of these trends are driven by the changing view of AI, shifting from an experimental technology to a practical option for specific operations and other challenges. The existing difficulties around IT operations skills are in sharper relief than ever.

This article examines the 12 key IT operations trends to watch in 2026. As strategic leaders, IT decision-makers must establish plans to address and adopt these trends, transforming challenges into opportunities.

1. AIOps-driven autonomous infrastructure management AI-driven autonomous infrastructure management is the foundation of modern IT operations, enabling organizations to deliver innovative, resilient, cost-efficient and agile services. The complexity, scale and dynamic capabilities of modern IT deployments make them nearly impossible to manage with human-based approaches. IT skills shortages exacerbate the problem. When you combine those challenges with a need for proactive management and predictive maintenance, the need for AIOps becomes clear.

2. Edge-first architecture The edge-first concept is a key trend for 2026, transforming distributed environments into crucial components of the infrastructure. The shift requires organizations to alter the design, deployment and management of IT operations resources. The shift is driven by increased AI workloads, 5G and 6G connectivity and low-latency application requirements. Consider these essential concepts: Edge or decentralized data centers.

Edge-based AI workloads.

Edge-based compute and storage capabilities related to data localization and data sovereignty. IT operations must now rely on hybrid environments for efficient, intelligent and sustainable capabilities, with orchestration, security and observability baked into the platform.

3. Talent shortages and skills transformation The existing skills gap and talent development situation continue to plague the industry, making it challenging for many organizations to achieve these transformations. More than ever, the right people in the right places are critical. The rapid evolution of technology is driving talent shortages in areas such as AI-driven platforms, advanced cybersecurity and intelligent automation. Developing and retaining knowledge of AIOps, machine learning (ML) operations, AI-driven responses and cybersecurity is crucial. Existing IT operations teams often lack the skills to effectively design, deploy, support and maximize advanced AI platforms. AI and automation governance skills can also be challenging to find. Organizations that invest in continuous learning using targeted training programs are most likely to retain skilled staff.

4. Digital twins The use of digital twins continues to grow, with further expansion anticipated in 2026. Digital twins mirror real systems, processes or infrastructure in real time, enabling stress-testing and simulated environments. They also enable predictive maintenance, information-based forecasting and improved cost efficiency. Additionally, digital twins facilitate data-driven decision-making. Digital twins let IT operations teams run scenarios without affecting live or production environments. They retain their realism by using ML, real-time monitoring, IoT and other systems to simulate the organization's cloud, data center and network environments. Adding quantum computing capabilities to digital twin deployment increases speed and computational power, exceeding those of a digital twin deployment using standard compute technologies.

5. Hybrid cloud management Managing hybrid cloud deployments is central to 2026 IT operations. Organizations continue to chase resilience, flexibility, security and automation. Although past trends initially emphasized a rush toward the public cloud, they led to a reactive repatriation of data and services to private clouds. The industry is finally establishing a balance with hybrid cloud platforms. However, this balance requires careful management to realize the cost, security and compliance benefits of hybrid cloud environments. Managing hybrid cloud infrastructures relates closely to other top IT operations trends, including intelligent automation, monitoring and data sovereignty. Defining a hybrid-cloud strategy for your organization can lead to significant benefits, including the following: Rapid scalability.

Data sovereignty compliance.

Flexibility.

Cost optimization.

Environmental sustainability.

6. Hyperautomation Hyperautomation is a transformative approach to standard automation tasks that integrates AI, ML, analytics and other support systems into comprehensive, large-scale and autonomous workflows. It addresses IT operations areas, including infrastructure management, predictive maintenance and incident response/remediation. Hyperautomation goes beyond today's automation and orchestration pipelines to achieve greater depth and capabilities. It also aids in IT decision-making. IT operations leaders must identify and target complex, multistep workflows as potential candidates for hyperautomation. However, the complex, specialized and relatively new nature of hyperautomation means that working with experienced providers is likely a better option than developing platforms in-house.

7. Network as a service and intelligent networking Network as a service (NaaS) relies on the standard cloud model of renting capacity from a service provider. In this case, the capacity refers to routers, switches and other connectivity services. Adding AI-driven intelligence to NaaS provides resilience, security and performance. NaaS and intelligent networking offer a critical support layer for other trending IT operations technologies: Cloud-native evolution. The continued move toward cloud-native applications, architectures and compute environments helps drive policy-based NaaS platforms.

The continued move toward cloud-native applications, architectures and compute environments helps drive policy-based NaaS platforms. AI-driven network optimization. Organizations continue to expand their reliance on AI to predict congestion and automate incident remediation.

Organizations continue to expand their reliance on AI to predict congestion and automate incident remediation. Edge data centers and connectivity. Distributed sites and the 5G/6G connectivity that empowers them underscore the importance of the optimization and resilience that intelligent networking and NaaS offer.

8. Sovereign AI and localized computing New laws and consumer pressures continue to push organizations toward data privacy and management, specifically in the areas of data sovereignty and localization. Sovereign AI works to keep data within national or regional boundaries, ensuring compliance and transparency. It includes these key elements: Governance.

Legal and regulatory alignment.

Development and retention of local talent. Some providers are exploring regional AI hubs to provide data management services.

9. Zero-trust security framework Zero-trust security continues to play a critical role in cybersecurity, evolving from a nice-to-have concept to an essential and foundational component of modern security systems. This movement is driven by an increase in cloud deployments, enhanced hybrid work platforms and identity management. Specific trends include the following: Increased multifactor authentication requirements.

Replacement of traditional VPN connections with zero-trust network access.

Deployment of microsegmentation environments to isolate critical workloads.

Integrated AI and ML threat detection, adaptive security and faster incident response. Challenges remain with legacy systems, complex environments and cultural resistance.

10. Sustainability-driven IT ops Forward-thinking organizations are seeking ways to integrate environmental responsibility into IT operations, particularly through advanced technologies. These trends emphasize these key concepts: Refurbishment and recycling within the hardware lifecycle.

Extended hardware lifecycles and repurposed system utilization.

AI-driven energy management.

Environmentally aware cloud and on-premises architectures, deployments and management.

Automation practices that integrate GreenOps practices. The primary emphasis is on sustainability as a positive strategic advantage rather than a forced response to compliance requirements. The benefits include reduced costs, improved brand reputation and support for global climate initiatives.

11. Remote and hybrid work Combining in-house and remote IT staff provides flexibility, scalability and access to larger talent pools. This trend builds on the improvement of collaboration tools, secure remote access and globally available cloud services. Remote or hybrid environments can positively contribute to employee mental health and well-being, which enables improved productivity and creativity while taking advantage of schedule flexibility and the ability to hire remote specialists. Reduced commuting, decentralized workspaces and enhanced security are driving trends in remote and hybrid work environments.