A data sovereignty primer for cloud admins

Today's consumers value privacy and control of their personal information. Businesses face significant consequences if they fail to secure information in accordance with data sovereignty laws and regulations.

Data sovereignty is the concept that data is subject to the laws and regulations of the country in which it is processed or stored. According to the IAPP, 79% of the world's population resides under some type of data privacy law. Therefore, data sovereignty and data protection are critical facets of today's cloud administration practices.

To properly recognize the scope of the concern, cloud admins must understand the following three key elements of data management:

Data sovereignty. Data is subject to the laws and regulations of the country or legal jurisdiction where it is stored, processed or transits through. Data localization. Requires that data must be stored and processed within a specific country's borders. Data residency. The decision to store data in a particular location that's compliant with a chosen set of regulations.

With these three ideas in mind, let's examine the benefits and challenges of implementing an effective and compliant data sovereignty management system in a cloud environment.

Data sovereignty is determined by the laws and regulations of the countries where data is created, resident, processed or stored. More than one country's rules might apply.

The role of data management in regulatory compliance An effective data management system helps ensure compliance. It can also provide the organization with greater observability into the data it stores, enabling better utilization of that information for business agility. Consider the types of data an organization works with. It might be personally identifiable information belonging to customers and employees. It could be government-related information or healthcare data. Some information might be proprietary or intellectual property belonging to your company. Regardless of the kind of information, organizations must integrate data management compliance into all aspects of cloud planning and operations. Failure to adhere to requirements can result in severe consequences, such as the following: Damage to reputation.

Legal action and penalties.

Financial expenses. As noted in the "2025 Outlook: Data Integrity Trends and Insights" report, organizations realize significant benefits from a data governance program. In fact, 50% of the respondents indicated increased regulatory compliance with their data governance initiative.

Best practices for implementing data sovereignty in the cloud Cloud administrators can use the following best practices to implement an effective data sovereignty plan in their organizations: Know where the organization stores its data, whether it's in the cloud or on-premises. For multinational organizations, data might reside in different jurisdictions.

Understand applicable laws based on where the business stores and processes data.

Understand the path that data in transit might take between storage and processing centers. Edge computing, IoT and content delivery networks each have their own considerations.

Vet and choose cloud service providers (CSPs) carefully. Pay special attention to compliance statements and certifications.

Review CSP compliance certifications regularly.

Implement a comprehensive security and access control system to manage who can access resources or make changes to storage and compute configurations.

Conduct regular audits and compliance checks.

Monitor regulatory changes to identify changes the organization must address.

Implement a data classification mechanism and a data governance process to identify information that might be subject to data sovereignty requirements.

Ensure that disaster recovery plans and alternate sites adhere to data sovereignty requirements.

Plan for data portability to avoid vendor lock-in or the need to change CSPs due to a lack of compliance.