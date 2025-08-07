Agile methodology reborn as COVID, AI transform enterprises

Although the Agile Manifesto was published nearly 25 years ago, for some enterprises, Agile methodology has really come to fruition in only the last five years.

The Agile methodology for software development was defined by a document published in 2001 that stated:

"We are uncovering better ways of developing software by doing it and helping others do it. Through this work we have come to value:

Individuals and interactions over processes and tools

Working software over comprehensive documentation

Customer collaboration over contract negotiation

Responding to change over following a plan

That is, while there is value in the items on the right, we value the items on the left more."

The original signatories to that statement also set out 12 Agile principles that included ideas now familiar to software development teams: "Our highest priority is to satisfy the customer through early and continuous delivery of valuable software … frequently, from a couple of weeks to a couple of months, with a preference to the shorter timescale."

Practicing some other Agile principles has proven more of a struggle for enterprises, particularly the one that states, "Business people and developers must work together daily throughout the project." Over the years, this principle has gone by other names: digital business transformation, BizDevOps, AgileOps and Agile alignment.

Efforts to combine Agile methodology with business interests at large companies contributed to disillusionment in the industry with Agile over the last decade. One approach, the Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe), drew particular criticism for being overly rigid and prescriptive, with too much bureaucratic overhead and top-down decision making, defying the original Agile principle that organizations should "Build projects around motivated individuals. Give them the environment and support they need and trust them to get the job done."

And yet, during industry conferences in April and May this year, representatives from several large companies discussed in session presentations and interviews the ways that they had transformed not just the delivery of software within their organizations but also the delivery of a range of products, from car engine parts to pizzas.

"We track everything with a label in Jira, whether it's in development, a bug or something, it's outcomes of [post-incident reviews], it's customer complaints or feedback," said Matthias Hansen, Group CTO of Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd., the largest pizza chain in Australia, during a keynote presentation at Atlassian Team '25 in April. "Then I have a weekly meeting so the team can see on one plan what's happening, follow up and run [down] these issues so you all get your pizza on time."

It seemed that rather suddenly, and with relatively little fanfare, IT and business managers arrived at real-world success with Agile methodology -- although without that label -- not just for software, but for digital businesses as a whole. What, exactly, had changed?

The four values and 12 principles of the Agile methodology are simply stated but have been complex to apply in large organizations.

Pandemic spurs digital business transformation A digital transformation was necessary for principles originally designed for software development to be applied to the rest of the business. This process started slowly, often hindered by technical debt, within organizations before 2020. Old mindsets and cultural norms remained resistant, IT professionals recalled. When Danny Zuccaro, senior manager of developer experience at TD Bank Group, was first invited to collaborate in 2020 with his colleague Dave Rajavickneswaran, now a managing engineer on the same developer experience team, his reaction "wasn't my proudest moment," Zuccaro said during a breakout session presentation at Atlassian Team '25. "Dave sent me an email. I got that email, opened it, read it, deleted it, and then I decided I had to double down my efforts and make sure I thwarted Dave's evil plan," Zuccaro said. "I got ahead of it and got my version out before he got his version out ... We were very siloed, very competitive." But by the time Zuccaro and Rajavickneswaran found themselves on the same team in 2023, the company's culture had changed substantially to be more in line with the Agile principle that "The best architectures, requirements, and designs emerge from self-organizing teams." From 2023 on, Zuccaro and Rajavickneswaran took an iterative approach to improving the developer experience at the company and to training both developers and business stakeholders, reflecting the Agile principle by which, "At regular intervals, the team reflects on how to become more effective, then tunes and adjusts its behavior accordingly." This meant shifting from a "one size fits all" approach to tailoring training sessions and materials to specific personae for 40,000 of the company's employees. Initially, this required breaking down lengthy training courses into a series of daylong mini-conferences, but these also proved too disruptive and didn't hold attendees' attention effectively, the presenters said. Ultimately, Zuccaro and Rajavickneswaran arrived at a series of mini-lessons, each with three key takeaways. Also, they added hands-on learning exercises so that, "We're not just going to show you those and then tell you to go back to your desk and figure out how to implement them," Rajavickneswaran said during the presentation. There was a huge talent rush during [the pandemic] that really brought in a lot of new faces and a new culture throughout [the company]. Dave RajavickneswaranManaging engineer, TD Bank In an interview following his session, Rajavickneswaran attributed the roots of this cultural shift in part to personnel shakeups the company experienced during COVID-19. "There was a huge talent rush during that period that brought in a lot of new faces and a new culture throughout [the company]," Rajavickneswaran said. "And so we were able to get some fresh perspective as well." Technology was also forcibly disrupted, as pandemic restrictions on brick-and-mortar businesses made e-commerce and mobile apps a necessity for both business and personal survival. "Before the pandemic, you saw things take a lot longer to gradually get introduced, and for people to get comfortable with them. But eventually, the pandemic said, 'The only connection that you have is this laptop and a phone,' and it started to change things across generations, too," said Brian Eble, principal of the technology team at business management consulting firm EY, during an interview at ServiceNow Knowledge in May. "We were all in the same boat there. You couldn't be a late adopter or anything like that -- if you wanted your groceries, especially in certain countries, you had to go online to do it." While another Agile principle holds that, "The most efficient and effective method of conveying information to and within a development team is face-to-face conversation," the pandemic's widespread shift to video conferencing also gave the TD Bank Group's developer experience team fresh tools to bring together a global workforce through asynchronous communication. "We would host these sessions hybrid -- it's the way of the world now, but also for us, we've got folks in Singapore, in Mount Laurel and Fort Lauderdale, and we want to make sure that we would still be able to bring these communities together," Rajavickneswaran said. "Part of that was … leveraging our video conferencing systems but also having recordings available online that folks could watch on their own time." The speed of the transition to digital delivery in 2020 pushed businesses into more of an Agile mindset, which prioritizes embracing change, said Claire Drumond, head of marketing for Jira at Atlassian during the April conference. "We just simply don't have the time that we used to. If you aren't the fastest one to market, your competitor will be," Drumond said. "We need to work much more closely together than when we [had] the luxury before of saying, 'Well, this is my craft, and I'll sit here, and this is your craft, and you sit there, and we'll come together every month for a meeting.' Now that's happening every minute." With speed at the top of the priority list, and the disruption of the pandemic shaking up tech usage and cultural mindsets, workers had new opportunities to rethink their workflows and apply automation, said Rebecca Wettemann, an analyst and founder of independent research firm Valoir. "A lot of people said, 'If I'm not actually sitting at a desk in the office with somebody to watch me, how much of this stuff can I figure out how to automate to get off my plate?'" Wettemann said during an interview at ServiceNow Knowledge in May. "People started thinking more about process and automating their workday in a way that we hadn't seen before, because the technology had been around for a while, but so had the manager." Thus, businesses had begun adhering to the Agile principle that, "Simplicity -- the art of maximizing the amount of work not done -- is essential." Danny Zuccaro, senior manager of developer experience at TD Bank Group, left, presents during Atlassian Team '25 with managing engineer Dave Rajavickneswaran.