AWS AI IDE, AgentCore throw down gauntlets for Microsoft

Updates to an AI IDE and AgentCore platform bolster AWS's stance in its fierce competition for enterprise AI development against Microsoft and other AI coding competitors, according to industry observers.

Amazon Bedrock AgentCore updates this week touched on the same AI agent governance and security concerns cited by Microsoft at its Ignite conference last month when it launched Agent 365.

A new policy feature in AgentCore also sprang from AWS customers' struggles to get enterprise AI agents into production, according to comments by AWS CEO Matt Garman during the keynote presentation at the annual AWS re:Invent conference on Tuesday.

"Most customers feel that they're blocked from being able to deploy agents to their most valuable, critical use cases, and today, that's why we're announcing policy in AgentCore," Garman said. "Policy provides you with real-time, deterministic controls for how your agents interact with your enterprise tools and your data. Now you can set up these policies that can define which tools and data your agents can access, but also how they access them, … what actions they can perform and under what conditions."

Other updates to AgentCore this week included AgentCore Evaluations, which enables developers to continuously monitor AI Agent behavior, and AgentCore Memory, which helps agents learn from past experiences to improve their decision-making.

A new autonomous frontier agent and a feature called Kiro powers, unveiled in preview this week, both added to the context used by AI-assisted code generation tools to ensure quality outputs. The Kiro autonomous agent maintains consistency independent of individual code repositories and coding sessions, while Kiro powers can automatically pre-load sets of Model Context Protocol (MCP) tools and agent framework expertise as developer prompts come in. Other frontier agents previewed by AWS this week include a security agent that proactively secures applications throughout the development lifecycle and a DevOps agent that automatically resolves and can proactively prevent incidents.

In some ways, comparing AWS Kiro and frontier agents to their GitHub counterparts -- namely, GitHub Copilot Agent mode and coding agent, along with Copilot Autofix -- is like comparing apples and oranges, said Jason Andersen, an analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, in an interview with Informa TechTarget this week.

For the past year, I have not seen anything that has approached what GitHub has been doing with autonomous coding agents, until now. Jason AndersenAnalyst, Moor Insights & Strategy

Kiro's specialty is spec-driven development, while GitHub's focus within individual repositories can make developer-specific workflows more efficient, according to Andersen. AWS application developer tools also have a long way to go to match the 180 million-developer installed base boasted by GitHub, and Copilot still has a strong first-mover advantage.

But with this week's updates, Kiro has emerged as a unique challenger for Copilot, Andersen said.

"For the past year, I have not seen anything that has approached what GitHub has been doing with autonomous coding agents, until now," Andersen wrote in a LinkedIn post this week. "The combination of frontier agents, Kiro and spec-based development is finally a complete, alternative solution that should prompt serious consideration."

AWS AgentCore vs. Microsoft Agent 365 With frontier agents, Kiro and AgentCore updates this week, a fresh battleground in enterprise AI is beginning to take shape between AWS and Microsoft in the AI-driven development realm, Andersen said. "Functionally, we're not talking about some sort of huge individual differentiator," he said. "It's really more of the collection of the different pieces of the story. If you're doing something with the Kiro agent, it may have the ability to work with AgentCore Memory, and be able to run for longer, so you might be able to do more complex jobs with it." Overall, AWS and Microsoft take different approaches to some of the same challenges, appealing to different parts of the enterprise AI development process and different ways of working, Andersen said. For example, Microsoft Agent 365, Copilot Fabric and Foundry IQ tools offer a comprehensive and crisply delineated product package but are a little more limited than Amazon Bedrock in terms of model and framework choices, he said. "The AgentCore architecture is also quite interesting -- the new policy [feature] isn't its own separate service -- it's actually a feature of the gateway service," he said. "That's where you want to implement policy, because if you put it in the agent, or you put it into the model, it becomes non-deterministic… There are some novel ways AWS has approached some of these engineering problems that really show sophistication." AWS CEO Matt Garman presents the latest AWS AI agent development updates during a keynote presentation at re:Invent 2025.