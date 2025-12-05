AWS re:Invent 2025: Agentic AI leaves the POC graveyard

LLMs are a commodity.

The AI race is now all about a vendor’s end-to-end platform becoming the natural choice for enterprises to scale AI agents across business units and hierarchy levels.

AWS re:Invent 2025 was laser focused on addressing the potential roadblocks customers face when rapidly rolling out agentic applications to production. Instead of worrying about their project becoming another addition to the infamous POC graveyard, AWS wants to equip corporate staff with the tools and confidence to identify where AI can help with their daily tasks and benefit the enterprise overall.

AI for absolutely everyone A baker walks into her bakery at 4 a.m. and wonders how many of each of her baked goods to make on that specific day. Instead of guessing -- and risking wasted food, frustrated customers and lower revenue -- she tasks an AI agent to look at the sales history by weekday, while also probing for the potential effect of the season, the weather, local events and pre-orders. The agent notices that more cars will come past the bakery due to local road closures, but bad weather will lower the share of drivers getting out of the car and walking into the store. From now on, our baker schedules the AI agent to send her an email each morning with the latest demand estimates and asks the agent to also reconcile the estimate with the actual sales number every evening to continuously improve the estimate. After successfully optimizing her production process, she decides to ask another agent to investigate why certain batches of the bakery’s trademark croissants come out of the oven in a state that makes them more suitable for the trashcan than for the sales display. The agent looks at all imaginable context factors -- oven temperature curves, proofing times, humidity, kneading speed and duration. After four weeks of careful observation, the agent figures out that from a certain level of humidity, the proofing time has to be decreased by 2 minutes. While this use case might not seem all that significant, it is massively impactful to the baker. She now increases her store revenue while lowering cost simply by making enough of the goods that sell, and by not disappointing customers with certain goods being sold out early or croissants being ‘hit or miss’. While it would not be feasible for the organization to hire consultants or fund custom software development, describing a specific business challenge to an AI agent is simple, and can be highly effective at the same time. At re:Invent 2025, AWS doubled down on lowering and ultimately eliminating the barriers holding back employees to “try out” AI for data-driven decision making and insights, automating simple workflows and ultimately playing the role of a team member that can independently complete entire workstreams. The message from AWS CEO Matt Garman’s opening keynote was clear. AI assistants ignited the initial excitement. Early iterations of AI agents gave us a peek at what is possible, but in the future AI agents will be transformational. AWS re:Invent 2025 was all about showing enterprises how to achieve agent-driven business transformation. Let’s look at the key announcements from re:Invent and how they help developers and platform teams get AI projects to production in a repeatable and scalable manner.