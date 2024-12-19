AI takeaways from AWS re:Invent 2024

Setting aside the Thanksgiving leftovers, I joined about 60,000 other attendees in Las Vegas during the first week of December for Amazon's flagship re:Invent conference.

As AWS is one of the world's leading AI vendors and thought leaders, I was curious to hear what the tech giant had to say about AI as we head into 2025. Here are a few takeaways from three jam-packed days of one-on-one meetings and presentations.

Amazon and AWS are AI pragmatists Pragmatic AI was a foundational theme throughout re:Invent 2024 messaging and content. Amazon's approach to innovation is bottom-up: The company is all about listening to customer challenges, then trying to figure out a way to solve those challenges. When it comes to the AI space, some industry watchers view AWS as laggards lacking shiny, first-to-market AI tools and products. I don't see AWS as laggards at all, but rather as a company sticking to its innovation culture, producing pragmatic AI products and services its customers are looking for. This approach works well for AWS in AI because the company has such a significant cloud computing market share, offering extensive opportunities to work with a range of customers on AI ideas.