Getty Images/iStockphoto
JPMorganChase, NFL, Georgia-Pacific share GenAI ups, downs
Enterprises share how they've used GenAI to transform operations, boost revenue, and find new opportunities.
LAS VEGAS -- Companies convinced that generative AI can open new business opportunities are finding ways to address its challenges while trusting that the technology will continue to improve.
JPMorganChase, the National Football League, manufacturers Georgia-Pacific and Jabil, and airport operator Manchester Airport Group were among the AWS customers who discussed their experiences with AI at the cloud provider's re:Invent conference this week. All the organizations said AI would dramatically change business operations, while a couple prepared to use it to launch new businesses.
Jabil is a nearly 60-year-old global electronics manufacturing company that has been leveraging AI, and now generative AI, for two years to eventually become a supply chain service provider.
The company, which generated nearly $29 billion in revenue for the fiscal year ending in August, has vast supply chain data on AWS, collected while directing a network of 26,000 suppliers. That information provides the opportunity to significantly increase revenue from companies within the industries it serves; healthcare, automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial equipment.
Jabil has built an AI-powered supply chain assistant called Virtual Command, or V Command, to draw intelligence from the company's cloud-based data platform. The stored information includes where suppliers manufacture parts and their distribution centers and locations, Jabil IT architect Firasath Riyaz said. The company also gets information from research firms on suppliers' suppliers and the source of the raw materials for their parts.
That kind of detailed information allows Jabil to contact other multi-billion-dollar companies in various industries and offer to manage their supply chains.
"We are saying that we have these 55-plus years of managing supply chains and now we can manage your supply chain," Riyaz said. "Give us the business, and we can manage your procurement and logistics too."
Jabil sees its work with AI as a transformation of its business.
"We're slowly turning ourselves into a supply chain service provider, and who knows, tomorrow we might be turning to providing other services," Riyaz said.
The ROI in AI
JPMorganChase expects a $2 billion return on its AI investments in the coming years. The bank's work to date includes developer tools for code generation, LLM Suite and IndexGPT. LLM Suite is a virtual assistant available across business lines to help employees write, summarize documents, and generate ideas. IndexGPT is an OpenAI GPT-4-powered tool that formulates thematic investment baskets for institutional investors.
JPMorganChase is investigating agentic architectures, which are characterized by autonomous agents strung together to perform more complicated tasks. Experts describe this architecture as a paradigm shift in AI and software design.
"I think it's just going to blow up how we all think about FinOps," said Lori Beer, the bank's global CIO, in an interview. "It's going to be more complicated."
In the meantime, the bank is preparing for AI's IT demands. The institution plans to turn on new data center infrastructure at the end of next year to support traditional IT growth predicted two years ago. Now, the bank is looking four years out to support generative AI (GenAI), which needs new chips, more power and liquid cooling.
"We have had to extend the timeline in which we think about planning for demand," Beer said.
Also, the bank has to recalculate what it runs on-premises and in the public cloud as it decides where to do model inferencing and training while balancing price, performance and capacity, Beer said.
The Manchester Airport Group (MAG) operates three airports, making it Britain's largest homegrown airport operator. The company serves over 61 million passengers and contributes billions of dollars to the U.K. economy annually.
MAG plans to grow its business with AI, starting with the multilingual virtual assistant VAL, built using models on AWS. VAL, which stands for Virtual Airport Liaison,provides immediate answers to travelers' questions through kiosks that went live across the company's three airports in November.
Since then, travelers' questions have provided information that could help MAG grow its business. For example, at London Stansted Airport, many travelers asked for the fastest and cheapest route to London, allowing MAG to sell single and two-way tickets one day.
MAG is already working on a mobile version of VAL that could help MAG get into the business of offering even broader travel services and in-app purchases, said Ryan Cant, MAG's chief digital officer, during a presentation.
"We see this as a really strategic tool whereby our airport customers can start to interact with us in a mobile way," Cant said. "VAL becomes a really important hook."
AI's benefits bring challenges
National Football League teams use AI-powered software to process game data on AWS, analyze opponent strategies, and make real-time decisions during games. The data also feeds chatbots and virtual assistants on mobile apps, giving fans immediate information on games and players.
But as the league expands internationally, the NFL must re-evaluate its cloud dependency, said NFL Deputy CIO Aaron Amendolia. That's because the NFL can't control the technology available within foreign stadiums the way it does in the U.S.
"We're going to decide what we can do on-premises and what we can do with the cloud," Amendolia said in an interview. "If we're playing in a new region and can only trust the local providers to connect us, then we have to make sure we have enough access [to data] within the stadium to run the basics."
Satellite connections, for example, could provide a backup to what is available in the local stadium. However, having more AI processing within the facility could be the best option to avoid delays in delivering data, Amendolia said.
The league played a total of five games this year in three countries -- Brazil, Britain, and Germany. Next year, the NFL plans to do eight international games, Amendolia said.
Georgia-Pacific, one of the world's largest manufacturers, has accumulated vast amounts of data on AWS since becoming a customer in 2016.
The maker of tissues, paper, packaging and building products runs 30,000 machine-learning models on AWS to provide predictive analytics for machinery on factory floors in 150 locations worldwide. The models process data from 90,000 vibration sensors to track machinery's overall condition and determine whether maintenance is required.
Maintaining low latency in cloud connections is the biggest headache for any project, said Carter Smith, GP's GenAI product leader, in an interview.
"Latency sucks," she said. "It's a challenge because we have a lot of data."
To reduce latency, GP has experimented with different models, streamlined the process of making queries to the cloud, and reduced the number of queries as much as possible.
"It's been a process," Smith said. "When we first started, latency was terrible. I mean, it was terrible."
The early cloud projects weren't critical, so latency was less of an issue than it is now as GP's newer AI initiatives scale. Smith expects it to continue to be an ongoing problem that will be addressed in multiple ways.
"It's an evolution, and I don't think there's one answer," she said.
Challenges aside, the organizations interviewed are confident that GenAI will significantly enhance the value they've received from machine learning and other traditional forms of AI.
For example, JPMorganChase's cybersecurity teams want to use GenAI to map architectural diagrams of IT systems to threat models. This would speed up their understanding of the paths cybercriminals could take to access computer systems.
"That's an example of how GenAI, we believe, will help transform the effectiveness of some of our cybersecurity team members," Beer said.
Those types of advancements would have a significant return.
"I think the higher value stuff is what's ahead," she said.
Antone Gonsalves is an editor at large for TechTarget Editorial, reporting on industry trends critical to enterprise tech buyers. He has worked in tech journalism for 25 years and is based in San Francisco. Have a news tip? Please drop him an email.