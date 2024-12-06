JPMorganChase, NFL, Georgia-Pacific share GenAI ups, downs

LAS VEGAS -- Companies convinced that generative AI can open new business opportunities are finding ways to address its challenges while trusting that the technology will continue to improve.

JPMorganChase, the National Football League, manufacturers Georgia-Pacific and Jabil, and airport operator Manchester Airport Group were among the AWS customers who discussed their experiences with AI at the cloud provider's re:Invent conference this week. All the organizations said AI would dramatically change business operations, while a couple prepared to use it to launch new businesses.

Jabil is a nearly 60-year-old global electronics manufacturing company that has been leveraging AI, and now generative AI, for two years to eventually become a supply chain service provider.

The company, which generated nearly $29 billion in revenue for the fiscal year ending in August, has vast supply chain data on AWS, collected while directing a network of 26,000 suppliers. That information provides the opportunity to significantly increase revenue from companies within the industries it serves; healthcare, automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial equipment.

Jabil has built an AI-powered supply chain assistant called Virtual Command, or V Command, to draw intelligence from the company's cloud-based data platform. The stored information includes where suppliers manufacture parts and their distribution centers and locations, Jabil IT architect Firasath Riyaz said. The company also gets information from research firms on suppliers' suppliers and the source of the raw materials for their parts.

That kind of detailed information allows Jabil to contact other multi-billion-dollar companies in various industries and offer to manage their supply chains.

"We are saying that we have these 55-plus years of managing supply chains and now we can manage your supply chain," Riyaz said. "Give us the business, and we can manage your procurement and logistics too."

Jabil sees its work with AI as a transformation of its business.

"We're slowly turning ourselves into a supply chain service provider, and who knows, tomorrow we might be turning to providing other services," Riyaz said.

The ROI in AI JPMorganChase expects a $2 billion return on its AI investments in the coming years. The bank's work to date includes developer tools for code generation, LLM Suite and IndexGPT. LLM Suite is a virtual assistant available across business lines to help employees write, summarize documents, and generate ideas. IndexGPT is an OpenAI GPT-4-powered tool that formulates thematic investment baskets for institutional investors. JPMorganChase is investigating agentic architectures, which are characterized by autonomous agents strung together to perform more complicated tasks. Experts describe this architecture as a paradigm shift in AI and software design. "I think it's just going to blow up how we all think about FinOps," said Lori Beer, the bank's global CIO, in an interview. "It's going to be more complicated." In the meantime, the bank is preparing for AI's IT demands. The institution plans to turn on new data center infrastructure at the end of next year to support traditional IT growth predicted two years ago. Now, the bank is looking four years out to support generative AI (GenAI), which needs new chips, more power and liquid cooling. "We have had to extend the timeline in which we think about planning for demand," Beer said. Also, the bank has to recalculate what it runs on-premises and in the public cloud as it decides where to do model inferencing and training while balancing price, performance and capacity, Beer said. The Manchester Airport Group (MAG) operates three airports, making it Britain's largest homegrown airport operator. The company serves over 61 million passengers and contributes billions of dollars to the U.K. economy annually. MAG plans to grow its business with AI, starting with the multilingual virtual assistant VAL, built using models on AWS. VAL, which stands for Virtual Airport Liaison,provides immediate answers to travelers' questions through kiosks that went live across the company's three airports in November. Since then, travelers' questions have provided information that could help MAG grow its business. For example, at London Stansted Airport, many travelers asked for the fastest and cheapest route to London, allowing MAG to sell single and two-way tickets one day. MAG is already working on a mobile version of VAL that could help MAG get into the business of offering even broader travel services and in-app purchases, said Ryan Cant, MAG's chief digital officer, during a presentation. "We see this as a really strategic tool whereby our airport customers can start to interact with us in a mobile way," Cant said. "VAL becomes a really important hook."