AWS adds to Amazon Q in Connect, AI IVR, chat credit card

For users of AWS' Amazon Connect contact center services, segmentation tools added in the most recent update can enable close collaboration with marketing teams for outreach and upsells.

Generative AI Segmentation, a suite of features in Connect introduced at re:Invent, enables CX leadership to discover segments and personalize pitches by searching customer data or letting the GenAI discover patterns and trends. The tools estimate audience size and include help supported by -- of course -- GenAI summaries.

Combined with the existing Amazon Connect Customer Profiles feature suite, the contact center as a service (CCaaS) does overlap in functionality with customer data platforms (CDPs) deployed in tandem with marketing automation tools.

But both Liz Miller, an analyst at Constellation Research, and Michael Wallace, Americas solutions architecture leader for customer experience at AWS, said AWS isn't encroaching on marketing teams. Instead, it's making customer data more useful in the CX stream and fostering collaboration between marketing and service.

Many CCaaS vendors have added rudimentary marketing tools, including Genesys and Five9. Miller said both AWS and 8x8 go the extra mile to say that such features are not there to replace a CDP and other marketing automation tools the marketing staff uses, but to complement them. Such contact center tools push marketers and other leaders across CX strategy to rethink applications -- such as CDPs -- as a marketing-only tool for marketing data and marketing campaigns when, instead, they should be used throughout the organization.

Customer service data also presents an opportunity for marketers, she said.

"For a very long time, CMOs have had the inkling that there is a really robust and valuable source of customer truth data out there in the enterprise, and that the contact center is likely where that data exists -- that's the front line of a customer experience strategy," Miller said. "But for a long time, we have misused and misunderstood that resource, considered it only valuable as part of our customer satisfaction loop."

"CDPs can do a lot of different things we're not necessarily interested in doing right now," Wallace said. "The whole idea of the [Amazon Connect] profile is the information that matters to my customer experience, to my agents, to my managers. I just want the key information -- maybe just order and contact history -- and I don't need anything else. I don't need credit card numbers. I don't need, you know, all the things that might be stored in a CDP."

Amazon Connect now features marketing automation-like generative AI segmentation tools; one of them suggests segments on its own.