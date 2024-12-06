Grow with SAP expands cloud ERP access for SMBs on AWS

SAP is aiming at a bigger slice of the cloud ERP market for SMBs with the new Grow with SAP on AWS.

The offering, which was unveiled at this week's AWS Re:Invent conference in Las Vegas, is the first time S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition will be available on the AWS infrastructure, according to SAP.

Launched in March 2023, Grow with SAP provides software and services designed to encourage midmarket companies to implement S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition by making migration and management easier and less costly.

The standard Grow with SAP package, available as a subscription from SAP, includes the core ERP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition. It also includes SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) for development and integration, preconfigured industry best practices, embedded AI and automated processes, accelerated deployment services, learning resources and access to the SAP Build low code/no code application development platform.

Grow with SAP on AWS will offer customers the ability to access AI models through the SAP AI Core generative AI platform and SAP BTP. It will also be available directly through the Amazon Bedrock generative AI hosting service, which includes models from AI21 Labs, Anthropic, Cohere, Meta, Mistral AI, Stability AI and Amazon.

Under the Grow with SAP model, S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition is run and managed by SAP on its cloud infrastructure environment. Grow with SAP on AWS is the first instance where customers can choose to run S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition on their own hyperscaler infrastructure, according to Jan Gilg, president and chief product officer for cloud ERP at SAP.

"We are actively going with Grow with SAP as the underlying part of S/4HANA Public Cloud Edition for new customers and are looking for channels where we can increase demand generation or get access to groups that would be a good fit for the offering," Gilg said.

While primarily aimed at the midmarket, Grow with SAP on AWS can help companies of any size implement and run S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, he said.

Grow with SAP on AWS is available in the AWS Marketplace, where customers can get more information about the offering and are then routed to SAP partners to complete the sales, Gilg said. If AWS customers decide to buy, they can use AWS cloud credits toward the purchase.

"S/4HANA Public Cloud Edition is not something that you can just buy online and then activate because it is fairly complex," he said. "Typically, it requires demos and pre-sales explanations, and customers want to try things out, so it requires a sales cycle, which is what our partners do with the customers."

Having Grow with SAP on AWS in the AWS Marketplace makes it easier for customers to obtain, but it also allows them to take advantage of the connections between SAP and AWS tools such as the new Amazon Nova foundation models, Gilg said.

Grow with SAP on AWS is available now, and the first customer implementations are expected to roll out in early 2025, according to Gilg.