SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition ready for retailers

The retail- and fashion-specific platform for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition is now generally available and provides customers with purpose-built functionality for merchandising, store replenishment and omni channel fulfillment.

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition for retail, built from the ground up on SAP's flagship public cloud ERP system, is a SaaS offering aimed at companies of all sizes, according to SAP. The ERP giant is showing the platform’s functionality at National Retail Federation 2025: Retail's Big Show.

"Whether you're a franchisee with a handful of stores or the biggest retailer out there, there's a certain level of complexity that comes with running any retail business, especially with consumers who expect a very flexible fulfillment experience," said Kristin Howell, global vice president of retail solution management at SAP in a briefing with Informa TechTarget. "In order to really fulfill these expectations profitably and meet the needs of these consumers, we believe that this retail-tailored ERP solution is going to make the difference for them."

SAP also introduced two new services related to the S/4HANA Public Cloud Edition for retail platform. One is a new loyalty program application that takes data from the S/4HANA Cloud ERP system and applies AI to create profiles around customers and their shopping behavior and preferences. The second is a generative AI shopping assistant intended to help consumers find products via natural language questions. The integration with the ERP system on the back end means that retailers can provide specific information like the current availability of stock.

Retailers are looking at technology like AI to help them move into new channels, find new streams of growth, new marketplaces to sell their products, new ways to engage with consumers and new ways to work with suppliers to find efficiencies in their supply chain, Howell said.