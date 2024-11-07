ERP vendors launch professional services applications for SMBs

ERP applications are usually implemented in large organizations with complex requirements. Now, however, professional services SMBs are turning to cloud ERP applications with specific functionality to help them manage their businesses.

These firms need strong resource management and project management capabilities in an ERP system, which is akin to materials resource planning functionality in manufacturing ERP systems, according to Predrag Jakovljevic, an industry analyst at Technology Evaluation Centers.

"You need to know who is available, what is their utilization, what are their skills and certifications, and so on," he said. "Then you need to have good time-sheet capabilities for them so that you can bill the client and get the analytics on the project progress and utilization."

Top professional services-focused ERP systems include those from Acumatica, Certinia, NetSuite, Deltek and Sage Intacct, according to Jakovljevic.

Acumatica, Certinia offer PS ERP applications Acumatica, which offers cloud ERP applications for industries such as construction, distribution, manufacturing and retail, released a Professional Services Edition in October. Jeremy Larsen, vice president of product management at Acumatica, said the new edition is based on the vendor's Construction Edition because the needs of professional services firms and construction companies are similar. "[Professional services] firms make their money on labor and projects that have a start and finish just like construction, which is also very labor intensive," Larsen said. Acumatica is targeting its Professional Services Edition at SMBs that make $10 million to $250 million in revenue and operate adjacent to construction such as construction consultants, engineering companies and architects, he said. Subsequent versions will be aimed at computer and IT services, medical services and legal firms. The application was designed to meet professional services companies around optimizing labor planning and tracking, a key factor in their profitability, according to Larsen. "So having a resource planning tool and a scheduling tool was a must, which is the same in construction," he said. Acumatica didn't build its own project management tool but instead partnered with an independent software vendor, ProjectManager.com Inc., to add one to its Professional Services Edition, Larsen said. Other key capabilities include time tracking, milestone billing and a project health dashboard that enables users to drill down to see where a project might be unhealthy, he said. Certinia, formerly FinancialForce, has built its applications on the Salesforce platform. Certinia's Professional Services Cloud ERP application is aimed at consulting organizations and software or hardware technology companies that have large professional services units, according to Deb Ashton, senior vice president of customer experience and operations for the ERP vendor. Certinia PS Cloud is a standalone application primarily for mid-market organizations, but is commonly used in organizations that also run general-purpose ERP systems from other vendors, including Oracle, SAP and Workday, Ashton said. Certinia's PS Cloud functionality has a depth of capabilities around resource management and has recently built up functionalities around staffing, skills management and skills hierarchies, she said. "We've also built some features called intelligence staffing, which leverages some predictive AI capabilities to help make recommendations for staffing and resourcing needs," she said. "This is around a philosophy of bringing advanced resource management capabilities to the table so our customers can, at scale, find the right person for the job at the right time in the right region and with the right skills."